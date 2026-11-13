Adults 55 to 64 who get SNAP and have no children under 14 at home now fall under the program’s three-month time limit unless they work or train at least 80 hours a month or qualify for an exemption. A memo from the Food and Nutrition Service dated Oct. 3, 2025 says the 2025 law, which USDA calls the OBBB, raised the age ceiling for the time limit to 64. It had been 54.

Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP at the agency, signed the memo, which says the changes took effect on enactment, July 4, 2025. It tells state agencies they “must immediately screen for and apply the modified exception criteria” when someone applies or recertifies. A June 11, 2026 question-and-answer document from the same office repeats that the time limit now covers ages 18 through 64.

People in their late 50s and early 60s who rely on food stamps while they wait for Social Security or Medicare are the group most affected. For them the question is whether the state has them listed as exempt, and if not, how the 80 hours get counted and reported. A missed month can start the clock, and three countable months can end benefits.

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How does the three-month clock work?

The Agriculture Department’s work requirements page says benefits stop after three months in a three-year period for adults who do not meet the requirement. The requirement is working or taking part in a work program at least 80 hours a month, and workfare hours assigned to the person count. To get benefits back, the person has to meet the requirement for a 30-day period or become excused.

The June Q&A says state agencies must measure the three-year period and track people who are subject to the limit continuously, even in areas covered by a waiver. When a waiver ends, the agency has to notify those people and begin applying the time limit. Anyone newly covered has to get a written notice and an oral explanation of the rules.

Who is excused after age 55?

Age is not an exemption. The June Q&A says adults 60 to 64 are still subject to the time limit unless they meet another exception, even though they are not subject to the general work requirements and states cannot make them take part in mandatory employment and training. A 60-year-old caring for an incapacitated person would be excused. So would a parent or household member responsible for a child under 14 who lives in the same SNAP household.

The memo says the old exception for parents of children up to 17 was cut back to children under 14. It also says the temporary exemptions for veterans, people who are homeless and young adults who aged out of foster care are gone, though people in those groups can still qualify under another exception. New exceptions were added for Indians, Urban Indians and California Indians as defined in federal Indian health law.

Social Security does not settle the question by itself. According to the Q&A, retirement and survivor benefits alone do not create an exception, while disability benefits such as SSDI or SSI point to being medically unfit for work. A physical or mental limitation that prevents work is one of the listed exceptions.

What proof of 80 hours do caseworkers accept?

The hours can vary from week to week as long as the month adds up to 80, AARP reports. Work, training and volunteering can count. Documentation can include a pay stub, a time sheet, or a letter or phone call from an employer or volunteer group confirming the hours, though the local SNAP office decides what it takes.

A person who misses hours for a reason outside their control, such as a medical emergency, can ask for good cause, according to AARP. Keeping a current mailing address, phone number and email with the state matters because the notices that start the clock come from the state. Bring as many documents as possible to recertification appointments.

Why might the rules look different on a state’s notice?

USDA’s own work requirements page still lists the older 18-to-54 range for the time limit and says USDA is preparing guidance on how the new law changes the exception and waiver rules, with an update to follow. The memo and the Q&A are the agency’s current instructions to states, so a state notice that includes people up to 64 matches them.

The three-year period, the waiver status of a county and the date a state began counting months can all differ. State agencies have to screen for every exception at certification and recertification, and USDA strongly encourages screening during the certification period as well, so an exemption can be raised at any time. Someone who is unsure whether their months are being counted should ask the caseworker for the count in writing.

Will you have 80 hours logged or an exemption on file before your third SNAP month ends?

For adults 55 to 64, a month without logged hours or an exemption on file can start a clock that ends food assistance after three countable months. Age no longer protects anyone, and the exceptions that do apply depend on paperwork a state has to see.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer covers the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt. It also has 51 state packs, a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar, so the hours, the exemption and the next recertification date sit in one place.

Get the organizer that explains the SNAP time limit, who is exempt and your renewal dates →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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