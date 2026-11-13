President Trump signed a law Nov. 10 that strengthens the Taxpayer Advocate Service, the independent office inside the IRS that helps people with tax problems they cannot get resolved. The White House lists it as H.R. 997, the National Taxpayer Advocate Enhancement Act of 2025, one of four bills signed that Tuesday. The office’s help does not cost anything, and people whose IRS problem is causing financial hardship are among those it serves.

The law is short. According to the bill text on govinfo, it gives the National Taxpayer Advocate the power to appoint counsel in the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate who report directly to the advocate or a delegate. It also widens a clause in the Internal Revenue Code that covered only employees of local taxpayer advocate offices so that it covers any employee of the office. The bill passed the House on March 31, 2025.

For a retiree who owes the IRS, is waiting on a refund or has had an account levied, the change is not a new benefit. It is a structural one, and the useful part of the story is how the service itself works, and who qualifies for it today.

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What does the law change inside the IRS?

The Taxpayer Advocate Service describes itself as “an independent organization within the IRS.” Erin M. Collins, who joined in March 2020 as the third National Taxpayer Advocate, leads it. The new law lets her appoint her own counsel, with those lawyers reporting to her instead of elsewhere in the agency.

The bill makes its changes effective as if they had been part of section 1102 of the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998, the 1998 law that set up the advocate’s office. Nothing in the text adds a form, a deadline or a fee for taxpayers.

The amendments are to section 7803(c)(2)(D)(i) of the Internal Revenue Code, the part that sets out the advocate’s authority over the office. After the House vote, the bill went to the Senate Finance Committee, and the White House lists it among the bills signed Nov. 10. The text has two operative sections, and both deal with the advocate’s lawyers and staff, not with taxpayers’ rights or the IRS’s collection powers.

Who can ask the Taxpayer Advocate for help?

The Taxpayer Advocate Service says a person may qualify if a tax problem has not been resolved with the IRS, if the problem is causing financial hardship, or if the person believes an IRS procedure is not working as it should. The service says its help is always free.

The office also works to make sure taxpayers know their rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, and it recommends changes to prevent problems from recurring. The new law does not change who can ask for help. It concerns how the office is staffed and advised.

How do you reach the office?

The service says the easiest route is to download Form 911, the request for Taxpayer Advocate assistance, and email, mail or fax it. A TAS Qualifier Tool on the site helps a person check whether they are eligible. TAS says a person should hear back within 30 days of submitting the form.

The toll-free number is 877-777-4778. TAS has offices in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, so a taxpayer with an IRS levy, a missing refund or a notice they cannot sort out can find a local contact.

The service also says it helps taxpayers understand the rights listed in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. A taxpayer who thinks an IRS procedure is not working as it should does not have to be in hardship to qualify, according to the same page, which lists that belief as its own reason to ask.

Anyone filling out Form 911 or the Qualifier Tool should have the IRS notice, the tax year involved and the date the problem began in front of them. The 30-day window TAS describes starts when the form is submitted, so a complete request saves time in a case where every week counts.

What else did the president sign that day?

The White House lists three other bills signed Nov. 10: H.R. 1703, the Choices for Increased Mobility Act of 2026; H.R. 1945, the America’s National Churchill Museum National Historic Landmark Act; and H.R. 7730, the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act. None of them is about the Taxpayer Advocate Service, and the White House statement carries the date of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

For people with an IRS problem, the practical takeaways are older than the law. The service is free, it takes problems the IRS has not resolved, and hardship is one of the stated reasons to ask. A written request with the facts, the dates and copies of the notices gives the office what it needs to decide whether it can take the case.

Do you know what to put in writing to the IRS and the Taxpayer Advocate, and when?

An IRS problem that has been open for months turns into a bank levy or a late penalty when the letter that should have gone out never does. Form 911 asks for the facts of the case, and a request that leaves out a date, a notice number or a copy of the letter is harder to act on.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers is a 113-page set of fill-in letters, and its IRS section covers CP05A, CP12, CP2000, a missing refund, penalty relief and the Taxpayer Advocate. Every letter comes with when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose.

Get the fill-in letters for the IRS and the Taxpayer Advocate, with deadlines and what to enclose →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Trump signed a law Nov. 10 that strengthens the Taxpayer Advocate Service, the free office inside the IRS that helps people whose IRS problem causes financial hardship appeared first on The Financial Wire.