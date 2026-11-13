Nvidia said Nov. 12 that founder Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive, effective immediately, and that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO. The company’s announcement says Nvidia will still report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as previously scheduled. The board has started a search for a permanent successor and says it will consider internal and external candidates.

Huang resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board, according to Nvidia’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The board accepted the resignation on Nov. 11. The filing was signed Nov. 12 by Kress, who signs as interim CEO, executive vice president and CFO.

For anyone who owns Nvidia stock, directly or through an index fund, a retirement account or a target-date fund, the date to watch is Nov. 17. Nvidia is among the largest companies in the market, valued at about $4.5 trillion in early November according to Al Jazeera, so a change at the top and the first earnings report under new leadership land on a lot of account statements.

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The filing reports the change under Item 5.02, the section of Form 8-K that covers the departure of directors or certain officers and the appointment of new ones. Public companies have to file it when a chief executive leaves, which is why the details surfaced in a document and not only in a news release.

What does the filing say about why Huang left?

Nothing. The 8-K gives no reason for the resignation and does not mention any disagreement with the board. It also discloses no compensation terms for Kress in the interim role, for the new board chair, or for any separation arrangement with Huang.

Nvidia’s release does not say whether Huang will stay involved with the company as an adviser or in any other capacity. The board and the company thanked him for his contributions to Nvidia and the industry, and Kress said she is committed to building on the foundation he created over 33 years and that the company’s focus remains on “serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.”

Who runs Nvidia now?

Kress, 59, joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has been executive vice president and CFO since then, the 8-K says. She will keep the CFO job while she is interim CEO until a permanent successor is named. Before Nvidia, she spent nearly 25 years in finance at companies including Cisco and Microsoft, according to the company.

The board also named Harvey C. Jones, 73, as its chair on Nov. 11. Nvidia’s release calls him the company’s first board chair. Jones has been on the board since 1993, has been managing partner of Square Wave Ventures, a private family office, since 2004, and was formerly chief executive and executive chairman of Synopsys. He said the board has “full confidence in Colette and the leadership team” and expects operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap to continue without interruption.

What happened in the days before the resignation?

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Nvidia’s board announced an independent internal investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, Al Jazeera reported. The board said it “prioritizes U.S. national and economic security” and has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, and that its inquiry will examine all available information. Huang said in a letter to employees that he supported the investigation and would cooperate fully, the outlet reported.

Nvidia’s stock fell more than 4% in early trading Monday, Nov. 9, according to the same report. It said Huang owned about 3.6% of the company, which made him its fifth-largest shareholder, based on LSEG data. The resignation filing does not connect the departure to the investigation, and nothing in it says the board reached a finding.

What happens on Nov. 17?

Nvidia says it will release results at about 1:20 p.m. Pacific time that Tuesday, with a call at 2 p.m. Pacific. It will be the first report under an interim chief executive, and the first with Huang gone from the board. Nvidia’s investor relations page and its SEC filings are where any change to the date or time would appear.

The company has not said whether it will update its search timeline, name an outside candidate or change its plans for the call. Until it does, investors have the company’s own statements to go on: that operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap are expected to continue as planned, and that an internal and external candidate search is underway.

Shareholders have only days before the report, and a stock this large can move several percent on a single day. That is an ordinary risk of owning shares, and it is the reason retirees often keep money they will need within a year or two somewhere that does not swing with a headline.

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A single-company shock like Nvidia’s moved a $4.5 trillion stock more than 4% in a morning. Anyone who may need cash from a retirement account in the next year or two feels that swing in a way a younger saver does not.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Nvidia says Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO effective immediately, and CFO Colette Kress will run the chip giant as interim CEO ahead of its Nov. 17 earnings report appeared first on The Financial Wire.