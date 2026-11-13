The one-time $90 payment the White House announced for Medicare Part B enrollees did not reach everyone who pays a Part B premium. According to the White House fact sheet dated Oct. 2, people whose Part B premiums are paid by Medicaid and people who pay the income-related monthly adjustment amount, known as IRMAA, do not qualify. Anyone who expected the money and never saw it can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to ask about eligibility.

The payment is $90 per person, meant to help more than 20 million enrollees with their Part B premiums. It comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which the fact sheet says Congress stocked with $2 billion for improvements to the fee-for-service program and which, it says, had never been used before. Juliette Cubanski, who directs the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, told MedCity News the payments will mostly use up that $2 billion.

For a retiree, the practical question is simple: was the $90 supposed to come to me, and if so, where is it? People on original Medicare who pay the standard Part B premium out of their own Social Security check or their own bank account are the group the payment was written for. Anyone whose premium is covered by a state Medicaid program, or who pays the higher income-based premium, was left out by design, and a missing $90 for them is not a delay.

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Who was left out of the $90 payment?

Two groups are named in the fact sheet. The first is enrollees whose Part B premiums Medicaid already pays. The second is enrollees who pay IRMAA, the extra monthly amount added to the Part B premium for people above certain income levels.

Other coverage has described a third group. Kiplinger lists people in Medicare Advantage plans, people with Part A only, and people whose Part B coverage has lapsed or who are behind on premiums among those who do not get the money. It also reports that a couple can receive $180 if both spouses qualify on their own.

The line between the Medicaid group and everyone else matters most for people who hold both Medicare and a state program. Kiplinger names the QMB and SLMB programs, which pay Part B premiums for people with low incomes. Those enrollees have no premium bill of their own for the $90 to offset, which is the reason the payment skipped them.

How was the $90 supposed to arrive?

The fact sheet says most eligible seniors would get a direct deposit in early October, and that people without direct deposit would get a check at the mailing address registered with Medicare. No application was needed. Kiplinger reports the Social Security Administration handled the payments using the bank details or address already on file.

The same report says paper checks were to come later in October and carry a label reading “Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium.” A check that looks different, or a message asking for a bank account number to release the money, is not that payment. Kiplinger notes Medicare and Social Security do not contact people asking for banking details to “claim” the rebate.

Which phone number answers which question?

The fact sheet splits the calls in two. Eligibility questions go to 1-800-MEDICARE, the line to use when a person is unsure whether Medicaid or IRMAA put them outside the group. Questions about whether a payment was sent go to Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.

The order matters. Someone who pays IRMAA will not get an answer about a missing payment from Social Security that changes the outcome, because the payment was never set up for them. Have a Medicare card and Social Security number nearby, and know whether Medicaid or a state program pays any part of the premium, because that answer decides most eligibility questions. Someone who pays the standard premium, has direct deposit on file and still has nothing should ask about the status of the payment and make sure Social Security has the right address and bank account.

Does $90 make a dent in Part B costs?

Cubanski told MedCity News that the one-time payment is unlikely to do much to offset rising health care costs. Kiplinger puts the number of eligible people at about 20.8 million, which at $90 each comes to roughly $1.9 billion of the $2 billion fund. A single $90 deposit is also a single deposit. It does not change what Part B costs from month to month, and it does nothing for the people who pay the most.

That is where the IRMAA exclusion stings. Enrollees who pay the surcharge carry a bigger Part B bill than anyone else and still got nothing. For some of them the surcharge rests on income from an earlier tax year that no longer reflects their situation, and Social Security takes appeals when income drops after events such as retirement, divorce or the death of a spouse.

Is your Medicare income surcharge based on income you no longer have?

People who pay IRMAA were shut out of the $90 payment and still carry the largest Part B bills. If the income behind the surcharge came from a job that ended or a spouse who has died, the higher premium can keep coming long after the reason for it is gone.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is an 11-page guide to ten moves for paying less for the same care, and it includes the surcharge appeal with Form SSA-44 after retirement, divorce or a spouse’s death. It also has a fall plan check worksheet and a 2026 Medicare costs table in the front.

Get the guide to appealing a Medicare income surcharge after retirement or a spouse’s death →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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