People notified of the April 2024 Safe Fleet data breach can claim $50 or up to $2,500 in documented losses by Dec. 2

People who were notified that their information may have been exposed in the April 2024 Safe Fleet data breach have until Dec. 2 to file for a payment. A claimant can take a one-time $50 payment with no receipts, or seek up to $2,500 for documented losses, and every claimant also gets two years of credit monitoring. Claims are filed on the settlement website, and a mailed form must be postmarked by Dec. 2.

The settlement covers U.S. residents whose private information may have been affected when Safe Fleet Holdings, LLC discovered suspicious activity in its computer systems on or about April 13, 2024. The site says that anyone who received a notice letter is a class member, and notices were mailed starting Sept. 3, 2026. Safe Fleet and Clarience Technologies, LLC are the two defendants, and the case is Ferry v. Safe Fleet Holdings, LLC, No. 26CA-CC0013, in Cass County, Missouri. ClassAction.org, citing court documents, says 7,478 people were sent notice and the court gave preliminary approval on July 29.

The question for a reader is whether a letter from the settlement administrator arrived this fall, since that letter carries the Login ID and PIN that the online claim form asks for. Someone who lost it can email the administrator with a full name and mailing address to get the details again. The decision comes down to the $50 or the loss claim, and it has to be made before the Dec. 2 deadline, about three weeks away.

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Is it $50 or up to $2,500?

The claim page offers a choice. A claimant may take $50 instead of any compensation for losses, and no documentation is needed. The other route repays documented out-of-pocket losses up to $2,500, such as identity theft or fraud losses, credit report or freeze fees, the cost of replacing identification and postage spent contacting banks.

The loss route has strings. Losses must have happened between April 13, 2024 and Dec. 2, 2026, and they must be shown to have been caused, or more likely than not caused, by the breach. Bank statements or receipts are required, and a personal declaration alone is not enough. A cost already reimbursed by someone else, including through the credit monitoring in the original notice letter, cannot be claimed twice.

What does the credit monitoring cover?

Every claimant is offered two years of CyEx Financial Shield Complete with $1 million in financial fraud insurance. The claim page says the monitoring becomes active only after the court grants final approval, so it is not immediate. Emotional distress, bodily injury and punitive damages are not payable under the loss route.

The data that may have been involved is broad. The settlement summary at OpenClassActions lists names with addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and other government ID numbers, passport numbers, taxpayer ID numbers, financial account and payment card information, health insurance information and medical information. It also lists account usernames or email addresses with passwords, and not every person’s records held every item.

How is this settlement different from most?

OpenClassActions reports that there is no single settlement fund. Each valid claim is paid at the stated amount with no reduction for the number of claims, which means a $50 payment is not shrunk if many people file. Class counsel will ask for $250,000 in fees and litigation costs, plus $2,000 service awards for each class representative, and Safe Fleet and Clarience would pay those separately, so they would not reduce what class members receive.

Class counsel are Strauss Borrelli PLLC; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC; and Ellzey, Kherkher, Sanford & Montgomery LLP. The court can award less than the requested amounts. The defendants deny any fault, liability or wrongdoing, the court has not ruled on the merits, and the parties settled to avoid the cost and risk of continued litigation.

Where does the court stand?

The final approval hearing was set for Nov. 2, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., the same day as the deadline to opt out or object. The administrator’s site still says the court has to decide whether to approve the settlement and has posted no ruling, so approval remains pending and the Dec. 2 claim deadline stands regardless.

That matters because payments follow final approval and the resolution of any appeals. No payment date has been announced. Payment can come by PayPal, Venmo, Zelle or a physical check, according to OpenClassActions.

Who answers questions about the claim?

The administrator, Simpluris, takes questions at info@SafeFleetDataSettlement.com or (855) 256-5304. Opting out was possible only until Nov. 2, and anyone who did nothing stays in the class and gives up the right to sue the companies separately over the incident. A claim form must go in either way to collect anything.

Paper forms can be downloaded from the site, or requested by phone or email. OpenClassActions notes the online route needs the Login ID and PIN even for the $50 option, while a paper form lists the Login ID as optional.

Did a Safe Fleet breach letter arrive, and is it the $50 or a loss claim?

A letter left in a pile past Dec. 2 means no payment at all, and the loss route needs bank statements or receipts that are easy to lose. Monitoring starts only after final approval, which the administrator’s site still lists as pending after the Nov. 2 hearing date.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System combines the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice and a claim log and payment tracker. Its step-by-step filing walkthrough covers what to pull together before a loss claim is submitted.

Get the claim tracker and four-date rule for the Safe Fleet data breach settlement →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post People notified of the April 2024 Safe Fleet data breach can claim $50 or up to $2,500 in documented losses by Dec. 2 appeared first on The Financial Wire.