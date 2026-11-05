Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oct. 30 a $25 million federal fraud whistleblower program pays up to $30,000 per tip leading to a conviction or enforcement action

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oct. 30 that a federal Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, seeded with $25 million, will pay up to $30,000 per tip that leads to a conviction or an enforcement action. Tips go through a single online portal at America.gov/fraud. Bessent described the program in remarks delivered in St. Cloud, Minnesota, alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald. Treasury is providing the $25 million in seed funding.

The program is open to anyone who submits qualifying information, and the money is meant for tips about fraud against taxpayers and federal programs. The reward is a ceiling, so a tip that helps a case does not automatically pay $30,000.

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When does a tip actually pay?

Treasury ties the reward to an outcome. Bessent’s remarks say the money goes to information that leads to a conviction or an enforcement action, which means a tip alone earns nothing. A case has to be brought and carried through to one of those results before a payment is on the table. No deadline for tips has been announced, and a reward depends on a case that can take a long time to finish.

The White House gave the same trigger when the program was first unveiled. On Oct. 20, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance announced the $25 million fund in the Oval Office, and the White House said a tip leading to a fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action can earn up to $30,000. The program builds on a fraud task force Trump created in March with Vance as its chair. Vance said that “if you want to help us stop it, you get to share in the rewards.”

Why do the president’s remarks sound different from the $30,000 cap?

At the Oct. 20 event, Trump described the payout as a commission. He said a person who turns someone in would get 1 percent of the fraud uncovered, and he said he would be the one to decide who deserves a reward and settle any dispute between people claiming the same tip. The Hill reported that the program’s website says a tipster may receive up to $30,000 if a report leads to criminal charges.

Those descriptions do not line up neatly. A 1 percent commission on a large recovery would exceed $30,000 quickly, and charges are an earlier step than a conviction. Bessent’s prepared remarks on Oct. 30 are the clearest statement so far: up to $30,000 per tip, paid for a conviction or an enforcement action.

What else did Treasury announce alongside the reward?

The tip program was one piece of a larger fraud presentation. Bessent said Treasury returned $175 million in payments that would have gone to dead people over the past year, and that its Do Not Pay system now covers 99% of federal programs, up from 4%. He also cited almost $190 million in payments stopped and more than $100 million returned to U.S. victims of overseas fraud.

Treasury also ordered an audit of about $9 billion in its own contracts, and the release says the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a Geographic Targeting Order on networks that divert funds overseas, a notice on charity and nonprofit abuse and an alert on cross-border payments by money services businesses. FinCEN also identified more than $8 billion in suspicious foreign agent-directed payments from 2021 to 2025. In Minnesota, where the event was held, Bessent said FinCEN data supported 115 arrests and charges, 75 convictions and nearly 3,000 subpoenas. IRS Criminal Investigation, the release adds, assisted with investigative activity at several suspected fraud sites the day before the event. The department and the IRS also proposed tighter eligibility checks for health insurance tax credits, though the release gives no figures for that change.

Bessent put the administration-wide totals at more than $260 billion in fraud uncovered since January 2025 and about $72 billion in annual funds kept from reaching illicit actors. Those are the administration’s own tallies, as stated in Treasury’s remarks.

What does a reader do with a suspected fraud tip?

Anyone who believes they have seen fraud against a federal program can use the portal Bessent named. Bessent said the single portal replaces a patchwork of agency tip lines, so a tip no longer has to be matched to the right law-enforcement office first. His own line on the program was that “speaking up has long carried a cost for whistleblowers. Under President Trump, it can offer a reward.”

A tip is different from a report of personal loss. A person who has been targeted by a scam or had money taken still has to report that to their bank and the usual consumer channels, and a government reward program does not recover that person’s money. The program rewards information that helps prosecutors, and the reward depends on a case finishing.

Fraud tips pay, but who is guarding your own accounts?

A reward program goes after fraud that is already under way, and it pays only after a conviction or enforcement action. It does nothing for an account a scammer opens in a reader’s name or a bank login a thief takes over, which is where the losses start for people on a fixed income.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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