Detroit homeowners have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 to apply for HOPE, which can cut a 2026 property tax bill by 10% to 100% depending on household income

Detroit homeowners have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 to file for HOPE, the city’s poverty tax exemption, according to the city’s HOPE page. An approved application can reduce a 2026 property tax bill by 10%, 25%, 50%, 75% or 100%, depending on household income. The exemption does not carry over, so owners who were approved before have to apply again every year.

The window is short for anyone who has not started. A homeowner has to own the house and live in it as a primary residence, keep total household assets at or below $12,000 and gather proof of income for every person in the home, including children. Only the city’s Board of Review can approve an application, and the city says more than 15,000 Detroit homeowners were approved in 2025.

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What income puts a household in the 100% tier?

The city’s 2026 guidelines set a ceiling for each household size. For a single person, the limit for a full exemption is $21,597, and the 75% tier starts above that and runs to $23,162. A two-person household can earn up to $26,015 for the full exemption, and a family of four up to $33,436.

Higher incomes step down through the 50% tier, which tops out at $24,884 for one person, and the 25% tier, which tops out at $28,014. The 10% tier reaches $42,114 for a household of one, but it comes with a condition. The property has to be threatened with tax foreclosure, or household income must have dropped at least 20% from the year before, as approved by the State Tax Commission.

The page lists limits for households of up to eight people, with $54,150 as the 100% figure for eight, and adds $5,500 to that tier for each additional member. Most homeowners who fall under the limits are generally approved, the city says.

What does a Detroit homeowner have to file?

The city offers an online application, E-HOPE, and a paper version, and both go to the Board of Review. Online applicants have to submit the supporting documents along with the form for the application to count as received. The core paperwork is Michigan Treasury Form 5737, the poverty exemption application, and Form 5739, an affirmation of ownership and occupancy.

Applicants also need proof they own the home, such as a deed, land contract or probate order, and a government photo ID showing the address for every resident over 18. Income proof is required for every household member, including minors, and can be W-2s, pay stubs, Social Security or SSI records, pension statements or a notarized letter from someone providing financial help. Adults who filed need their 2025 federal and state returns, and adults who did not have to file submit Form 4988 plus income proof.

Help is available before the deadline. The HOPE page links to 11 nonprofit partners that help people fill out the forms, and the city’s call center takes appointment requests at (313) 244-0274. Mayor Mary Sheffield said in the city’s announcement of this year’s outreach that “The HOPE Program was created for one reason, which is to help Detroiters stay in their homes.”

Does an exemption erase every charge on the bill?

No. Approved homeowners still owe fees such as the solid waste fee, which is $250 a year on the summer bill for everyone. HOPE recipients get a 50% discount on it, according to the city, and qualifying seniors can receive a $125 discount.

The exemption also does not settle old debts on its own terms. Detroit and Wayne County run a Foreclosure Prevention Partnership, and the city says eligible homeowners with delinquent taxes automatically qualify for the county’s Pay As You Stay program. In the announcement of the partnership’s return, the city said qualified taxpayers can pay in full for an additional 10% reduction or choose a three-year, zero-interest payment plan. Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree’s office takes questions on delinquent taxes at (313) 224-5990.

What happens after the application goes in?

The city says applications are processed on an ongoing basis, so filing early is advised. The Board of Review’s page says the board decides HOPE applications at its March, July and December sessions, mails decision letters after each session adjourns and cannot reconsider a property once it has ruled. A denial letter explains how to appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

The city’s HOPE page also notes that Nov. 6 is the filing date for 2025 applications from owners who have not yet received a determination, so people who never applied last year have the same deadline. Willie Donwell, director of the Board of Review, described the goal in the city’s outreach announcement as “to help keep people in their homes.”

Homeowners who miss Friday’s cutoff have no stated second chance on the city’s page. The Detroit Tax Relief Fund, which the city lists for financial assistance with taxes, can be reached at (866) 313-2520.

Is your Detroit property tax bill the one HOPE could shrink by Friday?

Friday at 4:30 p.m. is the last 2026 filing date the city lists, and the Board of Review can ask for more documents after an application goes in. A household that gathers every income record and form once, and keeps a copy, is in a better position when the Board of Review comes back with questions.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit lays out the five kinds of property-tax relief and includes an application log and renewal calendar, which helps with a yearly exemption like HOPE. It is a 64-page guide to property-tax freezes and breaks, help with heat and power bills and home-repair programs for older homeowners.

Get the kit with the application log and renewal calendar for yearly property-tax exemptions →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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