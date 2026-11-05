Arizona’s Proposition 141, banning taxes on miles driven, was still too close to call Wednesday with Yes barely ahead

Arizona’s Proposition 141, a constitutional amendment that would ban taxes and fees based on miles driven, was still too close to call on Wednesday, with Yes barely ahead. In unofficial results updated at 8:16 a.m. Arizona time, KTAR reported Yes at 1,031,292 votes, or 50.70%, and No at 1,002,690, or 49.30%, a gap of 28,602 votes with all 15 counties reporting. The Associated Press had not called it.

Where does the count stand?

The lead has been thin since Wednesday morning. AZFamily described the measure as too close to call at 4:30 a.m. with Yes holding 50.7%, and MultiState’s results page lists it as pending at 50.67% yes. Prop 141 started the other way: KJZZ reported it trailing narrowly in the first returns.

Two other Arizona measures, Prop 144 on citizenship and voter ID and Prop 320 on school spending, were also pending on MultiState’s page. Others were settled. Prop 316, which limits local food sales taxes, passed with 61.34% yes, and Prop 319, which bans photo traffic enforcement, passed with 61.02%. Results stay unofficial until the counties and the state complete their canvass.

The Arizona Daily Star noted that the first results mostly reflected ballots cast in October and that more would arrive through the week. With the measure already having moved from trailing on election night to leading by Wednesday morning, a 28,602-vote gap is not yet a final answer.

What would a yes vote actually do?

The Legislature sent the measure to voters as a bipartisan referral, Senate Concurrent Resolution 1004, in 2025. Under the official ballot language, it would amend Article IX of the Arizona Constitution by adding Section 26, which prohibits taxes or fees based on motor vehicle miles traveled and laws or rules that monitor or limit miles driven without consent. The ban does not reach certain interstate commercial vehicles or vehicles owned by state or local governments, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

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A No vote would leave the constitution as it is. Arizona has no mileage tax today, and the Arizona Daily Star noted that no such plan has been officially proposed. What Prop 141 settles is whether lawmakers or cities could ever propose one. It was one of eight statewide measures on the Nov. 3 ballot, and it would also bar the government from tracking or limiting how much a person drives without their consent.

What does driving cost under the tax Arizona has now?

Arizona pays for its roads in part through a fuel tax. KTAR reported the state’s gas tax is 18 cents a gallon, last raised in 1990, and it has not changed since. A driver pays that tax at the pump, so the bill follows the gallons burned and not the miles driven.

The fuel tax is paid by the gallon, and electric vehicles use none. Fox 10 reported that Arizona had about 4,700 electric vehicles in 2016 and nearly 142,000 in 2025, according to the Department of Energy. That growth is one reason states have looked at charging by distance.

KTAR reported that 37 states had researched mileage-based policies or started pilot programs as of 2025, and that four states, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Hawaii, run active programs for passenger vehicles. Arizona has researched the idea but has not put one in place. No Arizona per-mile rate has been proposed, so no dollar figure exists for what a mileage tax would cost a driver.

Who argued each side?

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Republican who introduced the resolution, told a Senate committee in February 2025 that Arizonans should be able to move “without the government surveilling them and spying on them.” He has also said, “This, at its core, says that the government shall not tax or track you for the miles that you drive.” Aimee Yentes, vice president of policy at the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, said a mileage tax would “punish people who decide to live further on the outskirts,” and argued it could discourage sprawl and raise housing prices. The Arizona Trucking Association and the National Motorists Association’s Phoenix chapter also back the measure, AZFamily reported.

Opponents focused on the road budget. State Sen. Priya Sundareshan, a Democrat, said, “Our road funding is already inadequate, and I think people across the state know that,” and called the measure premature. Ted Maxwell, chair of the Arizona State Board of Transportation, argued it would remove a funding option, KOLD reported. Civic Engagement Beyond Voting and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council are listed as opponents.

What stays on the table if Yes holds?

If the lead holds, the constitution would close the door on a per-mile charge, but the fuel tax would stay at 18 cents a gallon and the question of how to pay for roads would stay open. KTAR noted that Maricopa County’s half-cent sales tax has been mentioned as a possible alternative funding source. If No wins, a mileage tax would remain possible, though nothing has been written for Arizona.

For drivers, the near-term costs sit elsewhere. The 18-cent fuel tax, unchanged since 1990, is the road charge people actually see today, and fuel, insurance and registration are the bills that change from year to year whichever way the count ends.

Looking to cut what driving costs each month?

Whichever way the count ends, the 18-cent fuel tax stays and no per-mile rate exists, so the driving costs a retiree can change are fuel, insurance and fares. Most of those discounts are never applied unless the driver asks.

Senior Discounts Worth Asking For lists car insurance: the mature-driver course discount and Amtrak and city transit: 10% off most rail fares, half fare on many buses, with the exact words to use when asking. The turn is from a mileage-tax vote to everyday prices, and it is a 12-page guide with a savings log.

Get the guide to the mature-driver insurance discount and transit fares →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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