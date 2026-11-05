Kansas utilities cannot disconnect customers when temperatures are forecast to fall below 35 degrees within 48 hours under the state’s Cold Weather Rule

Kansas utilities regulated by the state cannot disconnect residential customers when the forecast for the next 48 hours drops below 35 degrees, under the Kansas Corporation Commission’s Cold Weather Rule. The rule is in force from Nov. 1 through March 31 and covers electric, natural gas and water service. It does not erase a past-due balance, and a customer has to set up a payment arrangement with the utility to use it.

For a household already behind, the working question is what the utility will accept and when a cold forecast stops mattering. The commission’s rule does not switch on by itself, and a customer with an overdue balance has to contact the utility to start the process, according to KWCH’s account of the rule. A mild forecast changes the picture, because the commission says a utility may begin final notice and disconnection once the 48-hour forecast is above 35 degrees.

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When does the 35-degree line stop a Kansas shutoff?

The commission’s Cold Weather Rule page says a utility cannot disconnect service when the forecast for the next 48 hours drops below 35 degrees, “except in certain circumstances.” Disconnection can resume only after a new 48-hour forecast shows temperatures above 35 degrees. The page says the rule was designed in 1983.

The state’s Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, which publishes its own summary of the rule, spells out the edge case. At 35 degrees or above, a customer can avoid disconnection, or get reconnected, only by making payment arrangements. If a forecast below 35 degrees appears before a shutoff date arrives, disconnection is paused until a new forecast above 35 is issued.

What does the 12-month payment plan cost up front?

The standard plan front-loads the first of 12 payments. The customer pays one-twelfth of the overdue balance, one-twelfth of the current bill, all disconnection and reconnection fees and any deposit owed. The remaining balance is then split into equal installments over the next 11 months, paid along with each regular monthly bill, the commission said in an Oct. 31, 2024 news release.

Customers can negotiate something faster. The ratepayer board says an accelerated option clears the overdue balance in fewer than 12 months. Full payment for any new service is required while a plan is running.

A plan that goes sideways has its own rule. Someone who falls behind on an existing plan and cannot catch up has to make a new agreement, the board says, and service that was used illegally must be paid for at its value. Customers are also expected to apply for any federal, state, local or special assistance funds they qualify for.

Who is covered, and who runs their own rules?

Eligibility is broad on paper. KWCH reports that any residential customer with a past-due balance qualifies, and the commission’s rule page lists no income test. The condition is the arrangement itself: no payment plan, no protection from the shutoff.

The commission says the rule applies to residential customers of electric, natural gas and water utilities under its jurisdiction. Its 2024 release adds that many municipal utilities and cooperatives have similar winter policies, which means a customer of one of those should ask the utility directly what it offers. The commission’s consumer line is (800) 662-0027.

Local systems can have their own triggers. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Board of Public Utilities pauses shutoffs when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees within 24 hours, KCTV5 reported in an Oct. 26 explainer on shutoff rules across the Kansas City area. That is a different test from the state’s 35-degree, 48-hour line.

Across the state line, Missouri’s rule has its own forecast window and its own regulator. KCTV5 reports that Missouri restricts shutoffs below 32 degrees and that KC Water follows city policy. A customer who gets a bill from a Missouri-regulated utility should call the Missouri Public Service Commission at 1-800-392-4211, not the Kansas commission.

What notice comes before a disconnection?

Notice is the other half of the rule. The commission says a utility must send written notice 10 days before a disconnection and attempt a phone call or personal contact the day before. Utilities must also tell customers about the available payment plans and about agencies that offer bill assistance funds.

The ratepayer board adds the detail on that last-day contact. If the call fails, the utility must visit the home and notify the customer in person or leave a message on the door, and some utilities use a third party for the notification.

KCTV5’s explainer reports the same 10-day written notice and direct contact, and its advice for anyone who gets a shutoff notice is to call the utility right away and ask for a winter payment arrangement. It also suggests asking about low-income assistance before a cold snap arrives. The commission says final notice can begin whenever the 48-hour forecast climbs back above 35 degrees.

Behind on a Kansas utility bill this winter?

The Cold Weather Rule gives a Kansas household until March 31 to work out a plan, and it does so only for customers who make the call and keep making the payments. A first payment that bundles one-twelfth of the balance, one-twelfth of the current bill and any fees is the figure many households will have to find on short notice.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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