Social Security says its employees will never contact people unless they reached out first, as it warns about impostors pushing urgent payment demands

Social Security says its employees will not make first contact. “Our employees will never contact you unless you initiate it first,” the agency wrote in an Oct. 30 blog post aimed at impostors who claim to be from the agency and push people to act and pay immediately. The post is titled “No Tricks, Just Tips: Learn How to Protect Yourself from Scams.”

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The warning matters most for anyone who gets an unexpected call, text, email or letter from someone saying they work for Social Security. The agency sorts the impostor playbook into four steps, and the last two are the ones that cost people money: pressure to act at once and a demand for payment. A person who did not call or write the agency first has a quick test to apply to any such contact. Some people also use Incogni, which sends removal requests to data brokers and people-search sites for them, since less personal data on broker lists can mean fewer scam calls, texts and emails.

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What are the four steps of an impostor call?

The blog calls them the “Four Ps.” The first is Pretend: scammers claim to be Social Security or another government agency. The second is Problem or Prize, where the caller says something is wrong with a person’s benefits or that they won something. The post gives a cruise contest call as an example.

The third is Pressure, where scammers insist the person must act immediately. The agency’s example is a call claiming there is a warrant out for someone’s arrest. The fourth is Payment, where the demand arrives by gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or other specific methods. On that one the post is blunt: “You DO NOT need to pay for a benefits increase. Ever.”

What does Social Security say it will not do?

The agency’s scam page adds detail. It says Social Security “will never ask for sensitive or personal information through social media, email, or text message.”

Federal law enforcement, the page says, “will never send photographs of credentials or badges to demand any kind of payment.” That matters because scammers “might use the name of a person who really works there and might send a picture or attachment as proof,” according to the same page.

The inspector general’s office makes a similar point on its home page: “Scammers are pretending to be from SSA and OIG.” It says neither office will ask anyone to transfer money, meet in person to exchange cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency or gold, or keep information secret. People are told to watch for fake calls, texts, emails, websites, social media messages and letters.

What are the other warning signs?

Beyond the four steps, the scam page lists threats to arrest the person or suspend their Social Security number or account unless they pay at once. Payment requests can come as gift cards, prepaid debit cards, gold or silver bars, wire transfers, cash mailed to a stranger or cryptocurrency, and a scammer may arrange an in-person pickup of cash or gold.

The page also lists spoofed government phone numbers, threats to seize a bank account, instructions to move money to a “protected” account, and demands for secrecy.

Any one of these is enough to end the conversation. A real agency does not need a gift card, a gold bar or a promise to keep quiet.

Does a caller who knows personal details prove anything?

No, according to the inspector general’s office, which says scammers “may already have some of your personal information.” A caller who recites an address, a birth date or part of a Social Security number is not showing that the call is real.

A transferred call proves nothing either. The scam page says legitimate companies and other agencies cannot transfer a phone call directly to Social Security or its Office of the Inspector General, so a caller who says they are handing the person over to the agency is describing something that cannot happen. A July 29, 2026 inspector general alert, which the page lists, concerns fake call transfers.

Where does a suspicious contact get reported?

The blog tells people to hang up or ignore the message, avoid clicking suspicious links or attachments, and never share personal information or send money in response to an unexpected request. It says to report Social Security-related scams to the Office of the Inspector General at secure.ssa.gov/oig/scam, and to report right away if information was shared with a scammer.

The scam page also points to oig.ssa.gov/report and says the Federal Trade Commission takes scam reports at (877) 382-4357.

The inspector general’s site also keeps a scam alerts section at oig.ssa.gov/scam-alerts and a Report Fraud page. A person unsure whether a message is genuine can look at the alerts first, then report what arrived, including the phone number, the name the caller gave and any payment method requested.

For everyone else, the practical step is to treat the agency’s line as a rule. If Social Security reached out and the person did not reach out first, that contact does not match what the agency says its employees do.

Got a call from “Social Security” you never asked for?

A caller who knows a name, a Social Security number or a bank is a step closer to an account, and the Pressure and Payment steps in SSA’s playbook are designed to rush a decision before anyone checks. Locking accounts ahead of time takes away the thing the caller is racing to use.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend lays out ten moves in about four hours, including how to freeze credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. It is a 13-page guide that ends with a first-hour plan if a scam gets through anyway.

Get the weekend guide to freezing credit and locking bank logins before a fake SSA call →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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