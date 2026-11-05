Louisiana voters rejected Amendment 2, so parishes still need voter approval to levy millage above current limits

Louisiana voters rejected Amendment 2 on Tuesday, so parish taxing authorities still need voter approval to levy millage above their current limits, according to unofficial results. MultiState’s results tracker had it failing at 41.98% yes. Had it passed, it would have taken effect Jan. 1, 2027 and let a local board that rolled its rate back keep the right to raise it again without asking voters.

For a Louisiana homeowner, the question is how much room a local board has to raise the rate on its own. After Tuesday the rules stay as they are: a rate rolled back after a reassessment becomes the new ceiling, a board has until the next reassessment to restore the old rate, and after that it needs voters.

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How does a millage rollback work in Louisiana?

When voters approve a local tax, they set a maximum millage, and WAFB explains that an agency which does not collect the full maximum loses the unused amount. Property is reassessed every four years. When values rise, an agency can roll its rate back, and the lower number becomes its new maximum.

A roll-forward restores a higher rate. The text of House Bill 521 says that under current law, a taxing authority that does not raise its rate back to the old maximum before the next reassessment permanently loses that ability. That is the “use it or lose it” rule the amendment targeted, and it stays in the constitution.

In practice, a rollback is a one-way door unless the board acts in time. A board that rolls back and later needs more money has a limited window to restore the old rate by a two-thirds vote. Once that window closes, going higher means putting a millage proposition on the ballot, where the people who pay the tax decide.

What would Amendment 2 have changed?

The enrolled House Bill 521 would have let a taxing authority raise millage above the lowered rate, up to the prior year’s maximum authorized rate, by a two-thirds vote of its total membership and without further voter approval. A public hearing was required, with notice published on two separate days at least 30 days beforehand. The ballot question asked whether to “allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate.” The change would have been written into Article VII, Section 23(C) of the constitution and applied to taxable years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

Rep. Roger Wilder III, the author, argued that some districts are “sitting on a ton of extra money in surplus.” He said, “The concept of spend it today, even if you don’t need it, or lose it is exactly what’s broken about government.”

Mary Stein, director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System, told WAFB her library rolls its rate back every four years and plans the rollbacks a decade ahead, and noted that her library runs a surplus each year and usually beats its growth expectations. Other agencies budget differently, she said, and some could have benefited from the option to fall back on a higher rate. Steven Procopio of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana said the choice came down to how much voters trust local authorities.

What else did Louisiana voters decide on property tax?

The same ballot carried several other property tax measures. Amendment 6 passed at 63.56% yes, creating an exemption of up to $30,000 of assessed value, rising with age, for people 65 and older who already qualify for the income-based assessment freeze. Amendment 9 passed at 58.19%, lifting that freeze’s income limit from $100,000 to $150,000.

Amendment 1 passed at 74.26%, letting the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran transfer the homestead exemption once to a new primary residence. Amendment 10, a break for rehabilitated blighted property, failed at 46.81%.

Voters have been using their veto at the local level too. The Advocate reported in May that Acadiana voters turned down millage renewals that fund libraries, roads and drainage. Danny Gillane, director of the Lafayette Parish library system, warned of branch closures and staff cuts if the library millage failed again.

Does a senior freeze stop the bill from rising?

Not by itself. The Jefferson Parish Assessor’s office says the special assessment level freezes a home’s assessed value, not the tax rate, because millage rates are set by each taxing body. A bill can still go up if new millages are approved, which is why the Amendment 2 outcome matters to people on a freeze.

To qualify, a homeowner must be 65 or older by the end of the year they apply, meet an income requirement set by the legislature, and own and occupy the home with a homestead exemption applied. The freeze holds as long as the owner stays and the value does not rise more than 25% from construction. The assessor’s office is where to get the current income figure and the filing steps.

Is your senior freeze on file with the parish assessor?

The freeze holds a home’s assessed value, but millage votes still move the bill, and the freeze only works if the assessor has it on file and it stays current. A homeowner who is eligible but never files keeps paying on the rising value.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit includes an application log and renewal calendar, plus the 5 kinds of property-tax relief, in 64 pages. Part 4 covers appealing the assessment and Part 7 sets out the yearly routine for keeping each application current.

Get the kit with the application log and renewal calendar for your senior freeze →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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