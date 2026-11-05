Surviving spouses of disabled veterans in Louisiana will be able to transfer their homestead exemption once to a new home starting Jan. 1, 2027, after voters approved Amendment 1

Louisiana voters approved Amendment 1 on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which lets the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran move the veteran’s homestead property tax exemption to a new home one time. Ballotpedia’s tally shows 1,071,202 votes in favor, or 74%, against 371,217 opposed, or 26%. The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, so nothing about a spouse’s current exemption changes this winter.

Until now the exemption stayed with the house. Article VII, Section 21(K)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution lets the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran keep the exemption while the spouse occupies the property and remains its owner, and Ballotpedia notes that the provision “does not provide for the ability to transfer the exemption to another property.” A widow or widower who sold the home had no way to carry the break to the next one.

For a surviving spouse weighing a move to a smaller house, a home closer to family, the question is now about timing. The Senate’s summary of the measure says the amendment is effective Jan. 1, 2027, and applies to taxable years beginning on or after that date. Whether a sale closed in the weeks before that date changes anything is a question for the parish assessor, who sets the exemption on each bill.

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What does the exemption take off the bill?

The exemption is not a single flat amount. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs says it applies to a veteran’s primary residence when the service-connected disability rating is 50% or higher, and it comes on top of the regular homestead exemption. A rating from 50% to under 70% exempts the next $2,500 of assessed value, and a rating from 70% to under 100% exempts the next $4,500.

At a 100% rating, the department says, the property is exempt from all ad valorem taxation except for certain municipal tax assessments. That is the case where the transfer matters most, because the whole assessed value is at stake rather than a few thousand dollars of it. The dollar figures apply to assessed value, not to what the home would sell for.

How does the one-time transfer work?

The legislature’s digest of Senate Bill 180 says the amendment removes the requirement that a surviving spouse occupy and remain the owner of the property to stay eligible. A surviving spouse who has taken the exemption and later acquires another homestead can transfer it once. The existing three tiers stay as they are.

The transfer comes with a ceiling. The amount that moves cannot exceed the exemption claimed on the prior homestead in its last claimed year, so the exemption does not grow because the new house costs more. The digest also lets the assessor require information about what the prior homestead was exempted for, which means records from the old parish may be needed when the paperwork starts.

Why did lawmakers write it?

The concern was a surviving spouse forced to downsize. In a March Senate committee hearing, summarized by the Citizen Portal’s coverage, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ executive counsel, Connor Junkin, described cases brought by veteran service organizations in which a surviving spouse lost the local exemption after the veteran died. “We’re trying to solve that problem,” Junkin said.

The coverage says the exemption follows the spouse to the purchase of one home, and that the benefit is calculated from the veteran’s service-connected disability rating. Sponsors said they could consider broader language but preferred a one-time transfer to reduce risk, and senators raised fiscal exposure. No count of affected spouses was available; the department offered to request data from the Department of Revenue.

Who absorbs the lost tax revenue?

Local governments do. The Webster Parish Journal’s guide to the November ballot says the measure could mean slightly less property tax revenue from qualifying properties. The change applies to a narrow group, surviving spouses of disabled veterans who move, so the revenue effect is small next to the broad exemptions on the same ballot.

Lawmakers had little disagreement. Senate Bill 180 was introduced Feb. 25, passed the Senate 38-0 on March 24, cleared the House 92-0 on May 6 in an amended form, and went back to the Senate, which agreed to the House version on May 11, Ballotpedia reports. Voters then gave it the widest margin of the ten amendments on the Louisiana ballot, MultiState’s results page shows, at 74.26% yes.

Where does a surviving spouse start?

The state’s veterans department lays out the exemption tiers but, on its benefits page, does not describe an application process for surviving spouses. It sends people with questions to a veterans assistance counselor and lists a phone line, (225) 219-5000, and an email address, veteran@la.gov, on its Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs home page.

The parish assessor’s office is the other stop, since the assessor applies the exemption. Anyone planning to sell should ask the assessor what documents the transfer will need, which tax year the new exemption would first appear on. The assessor is the one who applies the answers.

Planning a move after a veteran spouse’s death?

The tax break is only one piece of what a surviving spouse of a disabled veteran can lose track of during a move. The exemption follows a single house, and the VA side of the household, from survivor benefits to pension rules, runs on a separate set of forms and dates that the assessor’s office does not handle.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit sets out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, with a part of its guide, Part 5, Survivors: What Continues, given to what carries forward for a surviving spouse. The property-tax transfer itself still runs through the parish assessor; the kit covers the VA benefits that sit around it.

Get the VA kit for surviving spouses of disabled veterans, with the three pension levels →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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