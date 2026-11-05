Iowa voters approved Amendment 1, so state income tax increases now need a two-thirds vote in both chambers

Iowa voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 1, which means a bill that raises the state’s individual or corporate income tax rate now needs two-thirds of the members elected to each chamber of the legislature instead of a simple majority. Ballotpedia’s tally of the unofficial returns, which it sources to the New York Times, shows 56.20% yes (676,453 votes) and 43.80% no (527,193 votes) out of 1,203,646 cast.

For anyone who pays Iowa income tax, the question is what moves and what does not. The state’s flat rate is 3.8%, and nothing in the amendment changes that number. What it changes is the vote count lawmakers would need to push the rate up, and that applies to every future legislature.

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What exactly needs two-thirds now?

The amendment adds a new Article XIII to the Iowa Constitution. Under Ballotpedia’s summary of the text, a bill that “increases the individual income tax rate or the corporate income tax rate” must pass with two-thirds of the members elected to each house. The same threshold covers a rate increase on any other income-based tax and the creation of a new state tax on income.

It also reaches a new tax on the legal and special reserves of credit unions. Local option taxes are left out. A lawsuit challenging whether a bill met the requirement has to be filed within one year, and a covered bill must carry a separate provision describing the rule.

The practical difference is how few lawmakers it takes to say no. Mike Owen of Common Good Iowa put it this way to the Iowa Capital Dispatch: “That 17 senators could block the will of 133 other legislators and the governor is absurd.”

How did it reach the ballot?

An Iowa amendment has to pass two consecutive general assemblies before voters see it. This one first moved as House Joint Resolution 2006 in 2024, passing the House 61-35 and the Senate 31-13. It came back as Senate Joint Resolution 11, which passed the Senate 32-15 in 2025 and the House 57-21 on May 2, 2026, according to Ballotpedia News.

Every vote followed party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, and the governor’s signature was not required to send it to voters. Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican, was quoted in 2025 about separating the 2024 flat-tax language into its own measure.

Who argued for it, and who against?

Supporters ran a campaign called Make Tax Hikes Harder, founded and funded by Iowans for Tax Relief. Jake Highfill of that group said, “Something like this will outlive all of us.” Tyler Raygor of Americans for Prosperity called it “a prudent safeguard against reckless spending and over taxation of Iowa,” and Rep. Dan Gehlbach, a Republican, said “Iowans cannot afford another tax increase.”

The Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation has argued the requirement “is not designed to make tax increases impossible” and instead builds consensus so tax hikes do not become the default when budgets tighten.

The opposition ran as Fair Taxes for Iowa’s Future, a coalition of unions and nonprofits. Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, told KCRG that “the more we talk to people about this amendment, the less people like it.” Joshua Brown of the Iowa State Education Association said it “just makes it permanently harder to fix what’s broken, and our schools are what gets cut first.” Rep. David Jacoby, a Democrat, said, “I do not believe in minority rules.”

What does it mean for a 3.8% flat tax?

The fight over the amendment was really a fight over the cuts that came before it. Kylie Spies, a policy advocate at Common Good Iowa, pointed to the end of the inheritance tax and the retirement income tax and several rate reductions that produced the current flat rate, and said an estimated two-thirds of the benefits of that income tax change went to the top 20% of earners. The coalition says those cuts have contributed to two straight years of billion-dollar deficits covered from reserves.

Backers see the opposite lesson, that a rate once cut should stay cut unless a broad majority agrees otherwise. Spies argued supermajority rules push states toward other revenue, especially sales taxes, which she called “the most regressive form of taxation.”

Iowa is not alone. The National Conference of State Legislatures counted 15 states in April 2025 that require a supermajority to raise income taxes: four at three-fifths, nine at two-thirds and two at three-fourths.

Did the polls see this coming?

Not clearly. A Suffolk University poll of 500 likely voters in late August found 33% yes, 36% no and 30% undecided, a gap inside its 4.4-point margin of error. The amendment finished about 12 points ahead in the unofficial count.

The vote settles the rule, but the money questions are still ahead. A future budget shortfall in Iowa could be closed with spending cuts, reserves or a tax increase that reaches two-thirds of each chamber. A rate hike now needs a far broader coalition than a simple majority.

The returns above are unofficial until Iowa’s canvass of the vote is complete.

What does Iowa’s new vote rule leave in your tax bill?

Amendment 1 changes nothing about Iowa’s 3.8% flat rate today, only the vote needed to raise it, so a bill that changes later will not come from Tuesday’s result. What a retiree owes still depends on how much of their Social Security is counted and on the state’s own rules.

The amendment is about who can raise a state rate, so the closest honest help is the guide to the lines a retiree controls. Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves includes your state’s rules, including the eight states that tax some Social Security, and works out how much of your Social Security is taxed on one worksheet across 14 pages.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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