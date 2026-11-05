Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana bar winter utility shutoffs for many behind-on-bills households under cold-weather rules that run into March

Households in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana that fall behind on gas or electric bills get a stretch of winter in which the utility generally cannot cut service, but each state draws the line in a different place. The Kansas and Missouri protections run from Nov. 1 through March 31, Illinois from Dec. 1 through March 31 and Indiana from Dec. 1 through March 15. Kansas, Missouri and Illinois tie the shutoff ban to a cold forecast, while Indiana ties it to enrollment in an energy assistance program.

That makes the practical question which rule covers a particular address and what the utility needs to hear before a disconnection date arrives. The answer depends on who supplies the gas or power, whether the household sits in a protected group and, in Indiana, whether paperwork is already on file. A city-run system or a cooperative may follow its own winter policy rather than the state rule, which is the case for Missouri’s rule under the Public Service Commission’s consumer guide.

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How cold does it have to get in Kansas and Missouri?

Kansas sets the bar highest. The Kansas Corporation Commission says a utility under its jurisdiction cannot disconnect residential service when the forecast for the next 48 hours falls below 35 degrees. Customers still have to arrange a payment plan with the utility to use the rule.

Missouri’s trigger is a lower temperature over a longer window. Senate Bill 4, passed in 2025, defines the Cold Weather Rule as the period from Nov. 1 to March 31 and applies it on any day when the National Weather Service forecast for the following 72 hours predicts a temperature below 32 degrees. Before the change the window was 24 hours.

Rich Germinder, an adviser to the Missouri Public Service Commission, told KCUR the rule has existed since 1977 and protects customers “during the highest periods of risk from a temperature perspective.” Only investor-owned utilities regulated by the commission must follow it, not cooperatives or municipal systems. The commission’s hotline is 1-800-392-4211.

Registered customers carry an extra condition. The commission’s guide says low-income customers who are 65 or older or disabled, with household income below 150% of the federal poverty level, must pay at least 50% of their bill to stay connected. Gas and electric utilities must also mail a notice and make one in-person attempt before a shutoff.

What does Illinois require before the winter rule applies?

Illinois starts a month later. The Illinois Commerce Commission says its winter weather rule runs Dec. 1 through March 31 and applies when forecasts are at or below 32 degrees, with added protection on days before weekends and holidays when freezing temperatures are expected. The state attorney general’s consumer brochure describes the test as the National Weather Service forecast for the following 24 hours.

The commission lists who is protected: households that used gas or electricity as their main heat the previous winter, people enrolled in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, or the PIPP payment program, electric space-heating customers, and military personnel and veterans. A utility can disconnect a protected customer for nonpayment only after it has offered a deferred payment agreement with a down payment of no more than 10%.

Commission Chairman Doug Scott said in the announcement that the rule “protects customers who might otherwise struggle to stay warm during the coldest months of the year.” The rule does not cover disconnections for theft, tampering or safety reasons. The commission’s consumer line is 1-800-524-0795.

Why is Indiana different?

Indiana has no temperature test at all. State law bars electric and natural gas utilities from disconnecting customers from Dec. 1 through March 15, but the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says that only two groups are covered: customers who receive help from the federally funded Energy Assistance Program, or EAP, and customers who qualify, have formally applied at their local EAP intake office and have given the utility written proof.

The protection reaches investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities and rural electric membership cooperatives, but not propane or water providers. Small children in the home and cold weather do not qualify a customer on their own. A medical statement from a licensed doctor or public health official can postpone a disconnection for 10 days.

In most counties the intake office is the local Community Action Agency. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, at 1-800-872-0371, can point a caller to the right one, and 211 lists local bill-assistance resources.

What happens to the bill when winter ends?

None of the four rules wipes out a debt. Indiana’s consumer counselor states that “consumers are still responsible for paying their bills,” and urges covered customers to keep paying, even partial amounts. Missouri’s guide says unpaid winter amounts can be recovered by adjusting installments after March 31.

Kansas spreads a past-due balance across 12 months under its plan, and the commission says utilities must tell customers about agencies that offer bill assistance. Illinois ties its deferred payment agreements to a capped down payment. Four states, four sets of paperwork, and one shared fact: the protection pauses the shutoff, not the balance.

Does your state’s winter rule cover the bill that is past due?

Each rule depends on a step the household has to take: a payment plan in Kansas, registration in Missouri, a deferred payment agreement in Illinois, written EAP proof in Indiana. Without that step, the winter protection may not apply, and the balance keeps growing underneath it.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit covers heating, cooling and home-repair help for older homeowners, plus an application log and renewal calendar for tracking each program’s paperwork. Part 5, Utilities and Home Costs, is the section of its 64 pages built around heat and power bills.

Get the kit with heating-help programs and an application log for the winter months →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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