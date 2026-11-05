CVS Health says it intends to split into two independent public companies, a separation intended to be tax-free that it announced Nov. 4 alongside higher 2026 guidance

CVS Health said Nov. 4 that it intends to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies, in a transaction intended to be tax-free to the company and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The announcement came the same day the company reported third-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The filing that carried the news does not give a timeline for completing the split.

CVS made the announcement in a Form 8-K, filed under Item 7.01, the section companies use for disclosures meant to reach all investors at once. The company filed it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kristina Fink, the company’s senior vice president, corporate secretary and chief governance officer, signed it. The filing says the company issued a press release that day “announcing its intention to separate,” which makes this a plan rather than a completed deal.

What did CVS say about the split?

The 8-K states three things: the company intends to separate, the result would be two independent companies that trade publicly on their own, and the transaction is intended to be tax-free to CVS and its shareholders. The word “intended” matters. A company that sets out to make a separation tax-free is describing its goal for the tax treatment, not a ruling that has been issued.

The filing does not say what the two companies would be called, which businesses would go into each, who would run them or when shareholders would receive shares. CVS reports results in several parts. The third-quarter release breaks them into a Health Care Benefits segment and a Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, and the 10-Q put Health Care Benefits revenue at $36.9 billion for the quarter, up from $36.0 billion a year earlier.

For people who fill prescriptions at a CVS counter, hold CVS stock or carry a plan from the company’s insurance business, the first question is whether anything changes now. The 8-K says nothing about changes to pharmacies, to insurance plans or to the way shareholders hold their shares, and it sets no date.

Stay ahead of prescription coverage news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our Prescription Coverage & Pharmacy Checklist as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the prescription checklist →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How strong was the quarter behind the announcement?

CVS reported total revenue of $108.4 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 5.4% from $102.9 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.09 a share, compared with $1.60 a year earlier, which the company attributed mainly to improved adjusted operating income in Health Care Benefits. That is a gain of about 31% in adjusted earnings per share on revenue growth of 5.4%.

The quarterly report CVS filed with the SEC shows the same revenue in exact terms, $108,399 million against $102,871 million a year earlier, so the release and the filing agree on the top line.

Earnings under generally accepted accounting principles were $1.68 a share, against a loss of $3.13 a year earlier. The swing reflects that the third quarter of 2025 included a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge, the release says. Cash flow from operations for the first nine months came to $15.3 billion.

David Joyner, CVS Health’s chairman and chief executive, said in the release, “Through their continued dedication, each of our businesses delivered another quarter of strong results.”

What are the raised 2026 targets?

CVS now expects full-year revenue of at least $420.0 billion. It raised its adjusted earnings outlook to at least $8.20 a share, up from a range of $7.90 to $8.10, and its GAAP earnings outlook to at least $6.98 a share, compared with a prior range of $6.84 to $7.04.

The new figures sit higher than the old ones in different ways. The adjusted earnings floor of $8.20 is above the top of the prior range, while the GAAP floor of $6.98 sits inside the old range and lifts its bottom by 14 cents. The release gives no earlier revenue figure to compare with the $420.0 billion.

The company also lifted its cash flow from operations outlook to at least $15.5 billion from at least $11.5 billion, which is only $0.2 billion above the $15.3 billion generated in the first nine months. CVS said the increases reflect its Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. It also said it is “maintaining a cautious view for the remainder of the year,” citing elevated cost trends and possible macro headwinds.

What should customers and members watch while the plan is only a plan?

Nothing in the announcement changes how a prescription is filled or how an insurance card works today. The practical dates for people on Medicare run on a separate calendar: Medicare’s fall Open Enrollment Period lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and the plan must receive a request to join, drop or switch by Dec. 7 for coverage to start Jan. 1. During that window a person can join, drop or switch a Medicare Advantage plan with or without drug coverage, move between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage in either direction, or change a drug plan while in Original Medicare.

People who hold CVS shares can expect details on how the separation would work in later company announcements, since the 8-K sets out only the intention. Until those arrive, the facts that exist are the intention, the tax goal and the quarter’s numbers, and the rest is open.

Filling prescriptions at CVS while the company reshapes itself?

CVS has said what it intends to do but not when, so nothing about a pharmacy bill or a Medicare plan has changed yet. Costs that were leaking before the announcement keep leaking while the split is only a plan.

The CVS split is not what the Keep-It Starter Bundle is about. It is nine short guides in one download, one per money leak, and the Medicare guide shows how to cut Medicare costs: appeal the income surcharge and use the drug cap. The bundle runs 95 pages across guides on scams, taxes, house costs, savings, care costs and benefits.

Get the nine household money guides, including how to cut Medicare costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post CVS Health says it intends to split into two independent public companies, a separation intended to be tax-free that it announced Nov. 4 alongside higher 2026 guidance appeared first on The Financial Wire.