North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment lowering the state’s income tax cap and a second one making lawmakers limit local property tax growth

North Carolina voters on Tuesday approved two constitutional amendments on taxes. One lowers the ceiling on the state income tax rate from 7% to 3.5%, and the other directs lawmakers to pass limits on how fast local property tax collections can grow. WRAL’s results tally put the income tax cap at about 62% yes and the property tax measure at about 60%, and both counts are unofficial until the State Board of Elections certifies them.

For a North Carolina taxpayer, the first question is when either vote shows up on a bill. WRAL reports that none of the amendments will change any tax rates for 2027. The income tax ceiling sits almost on top of a drop already scheduled in the budget, and the property tax measure leaves the actual limit for the General Assembly to write later.

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What does the 3.5% ceiling actually do?

The amendment comes from Senate Bill 1080, which the legislature ratified as Session Law 2026-4 on May 21. It rewrites Article V, Section 2(6) of the state constitution so the income tax rate “shall not in any case exceed three and one-half percent.” The ballot question asked voters to keep the rate “from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%).”

If the result is certified, the law says the cap takes effect on certification and applies to tax years that begin on or after Jan. 1, 2027. WRAL says the cap covers both personal and corporate income taxes, and that the corporate rate of 2% is already set to fall to 0% over time.

How close is 3.5% to the rate people already pay?

Very close. The personal rate is 3.99% today, and a budget provision passed in July schedules a drop to 3.49% for 2027 through 2029, WUNC reports. The Tax Foundation’s Jared Walczak noted the new cap is just above the 3.49 percent rate planned for 2027.

At those rates, the arithmetic is simple. On $50,000 of taxable income, 3.99% comes to $1,995, 3.49% comes to $1,745, and a rate right at the 3.5% ceiling would come to $1,750. The amendment itself does not cut anyone’s tax. Its effect is to stop the rate from rising above that line later.

Before Tuesday the ceiling was far higher. Ballotpedia notes that voters in 2018 lowered the constitutional maximum from 10% to 7%, approving that change 57.4% to 42.6%. The 2026 vote cuts it in half again.

What would it take to raise the rate later?

The legislature could not do it alone. WRAL’s account is that the amendment would bar lawmakers from raising rates above 3.5% without a new amendment approved by voters. That is a long road, and the opposition says it is too long to travel in a crisis.

Opponents argue the ceiling limits the state’s room to raise money in an emergency or a severe downturn, according to WRAL. Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat, warned that it could harm the state’s ability to fund services. Rep. Dean Arp, a Union County Republican and the sponsor, said it keeps spending in check.

The votes in May were close enough to matter. The Senate passed the income tax cap along party lines, and in the House the three-fifths majority depended on Reps. Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed, two Charlotte lawmakers who had left the Democratic Party after losing primaries.

What does the property tax amendment promise?

The second amendment began as House Bill 1089. It requires the General Assembly to pass laws limiting property tax increases, and the Tax Foundation describes the result as a levy limit that caps annual growth in aggregate property tax collections from existing property. WRAL says the limit is tied to inflation and population growth.

What the amendment does not do is name a number. WUNC reports that the measure does not set a limit and empowers the legislature to decide later. A county that raised $100 million from existing property this year cannot yet be told whether next year’s cap is 2%, 4% or something else.

Supporters, including Republican lawmakers, say it shields residents in fast-growing areas from sharp increases when reassessments push effective rates up. Rep. Brian Echevarria, a Cabarrus County Republican and the House sponsor, said property taxes are out of control. Opponents include some county and city leaders, who say counties and towns rely on property taxes to pay for services the state should fund.

Who writes the property tax limit now?

The General Assembly does. WUNC says lawmakers did not discuss a framework for a limit before the vote, and that Senate leader Phil Berger announced in September a new Select Committee on Property Tax Reform with 20 members. No numbers or dates have been published for what that committee will propose.

WUNC also flags the risk on the other side. A limit set too low could leave some local governments short of money for services, which is the argument the amendment’s opponents have made since spring.

The practical timeline is this. The income tax ceiling is written into the constitution for tax years starting in 2027, and the rate scheduled for those years sits a hundredth of a point below it. The property tax limit does not exist yet, so nobody’s county bill changes until lawmakers pass it and local governments budget under it. The State Board of Elections posts county and statewide returns for the amendments, and certification will settle the final counts.

What will North Carolina’s 3.5% ceiling mean for your 2027 tax return?

The ceiling leaves 2027 close to where the budget already puts it, at 3.49% against a 3.5% cap, and the property tax limit does not exist until lawmakers write it. For a North Carolina retiree the bill still turns on what counts as income and on the state’s own rules.

The votes set ceilings, so the closest honest help is the guide to the lines a retiree controls. Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves includes your state’s rules, including the eight states that tax some Social Security, and works out how much of your Social Security is taxed on one worksheet, in 2026 numbers across 14 pages.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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