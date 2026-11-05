464 North Carolina AdaptHealth customers allegedly billed for equipment they never got can claim $3,500 each from a $14.3 million settlement, but claims are due Dec. 8

A North Carolina settlement with AdaptHealth Corp. will pay $3,500 to each eligible customer who files a valid claim by Dec. 8, 2026, from a group of 464 people the company’s records show were allegedly billed for medical equipment they never received. The deal totals $14,311,500, according to the settlement website, and AdaptHealth denies any wrongdoing. The same Dec. 8 date applies to anyone who wants to opt out of the settlement or object to it.

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The question for people in North Carolina who got a notice is which group the letter puts them in. The $3,500 payment belongs to Class A, which the settlement website limits to 464 individuals identified from AdaptHealth’s records, and those people must file a claim. A far larger group, Class C, receives $47 without filing anything, provided a notice reached them.

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Who is in the $3,500 group?

Class A covers customers who were billed for dates of service between April 3, 2019, and April 3, 2025, when AdaptHealth allegedly did not have the equipment, according to the settlement website. A person also had to be living in North Carolina when at least one of those bills went out. The site says “eligible Settlement Class A Members who submit valid claims will receive $3,500.00 per person.”

The class was built from the company’s own billing records, which is why the count is so small. A related group, Class B, covers late fees charged to people in Class A. The site says Class B members receive “no financial or other relief” beyond what Class A gets.

Class A members have to prove who they are rather than what they lost. ClaimDepot, a settlement tracking site, reports that the claim form asks for the unique ID printed on the settlement notice and the person’s AdaptHealth account number. It adds that a Social Security or tax ID number is optional, but that without one the administrator may withhold 24% for taxes.

Where does the rest of the $14.3 million go?

The $3,500 payments come out of a $1,624,000 fund set aside for Class A. That works out to the full $3,500 for each of the 464 people if every one of them files. If money is left after the first round, the website says additional payments “may be made on a pro rata basis, where applicable.”

Class C is the bulk of the case. It covers people who were sent a “Seriously Past Due” or “Final Demand” letter for dates of service between April 3, 2019, and March 31, 2026, and who lived in North Carolina when the letter went out. The website says the group is limited to 142,539 individuals, with a $6,700,000 fund. Members who received a notice by mail or email “will automatically get a payment of $47.00 per person.” Members who did not receive a notice have to submit a claim form instead.

Lawyers’ fees can take up to one-third of the settlement amount, and administration costs also come out of it, subject to court approval. The class representative can receive an incentive award of up to $100,000. If money still remains, the site says the court may direct a payment to the Salvation Army USA’s Senior Services Program, and none of it goes back to AdaptHealth.

What did the lawsuit claim?

The case is Jerry W. Ray v. AdaptHealth Corp., No. 1:22-cv-00898, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Law360 reported in June that the suit, filed Oct. 20, 2022, accuses the company of violating the North Carolina Debt Collection Act by overcharging patients and trying to collect debts from people who had returned equipment.

The settlement site describes the same allegations: that AdaptHealth billed consumers for equipment they did not receive, rejected or had returned, and sent collection letters suggesting possible legal action over those debts. AdaptHealth has not admitted to any of it.

When the plaintiff’s lawyers launched a case website in 2024, Chad Hansen of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton said, “No one should have to go through the ordeal that Jerry experienced for over a year and a half.” Hansen is a partner at the Winston-Salem firm that represents Ray.

How does filing before Dec. 8 work?

Class A members file through the “File a Claim” link on the settlement website. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 8, 2026, for claims, opt-outs and objections alike. People who want questions answered can call the administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 1-833-285-1329, or write to NC AdaptHealth Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91233, Seattle, WA 98111.

The deal still needs a judge’s sign-off. The site says the settlement is subject to court approval and that the dates “may be moved, canceled, or otherwise modified.” Open Class Actions lists a final approval hearing for Jan. 20, 2027, before U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder. No payment date has been announced. Separately, MoneyPilot, a paid subscription app, tracks open settlements and files the forms for members.

Anyone holding a notice should match it against the dates above. A customer who was billed for equipment that never arrived, or that went back to the company, is the person Class A describes, and the claim form on the official site is the only way to be paid from that fund.

Holding an AdaptHealth notice with a Dec. 8 filing date?

A Class A claim form that misses the 11:59 p.m. Eastern cutoff on Dec. 8 does not count, and the opt-out and objection windows close the same night. Settlement notices bury several dates, and mixing them up is how a $3,500 payment goes unfiled.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System lays out the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice and includes a claim log and payment tracker, so each filing and each payment has a line of its own. Its Part 6, File It Right, and Actually Get Paid, is part of a 50-page guide that also covers the step-by-step filing walkthrough.

Get the settlement system’s notice-reading rule and claim log for the AdaptHealth Dec. 8 filing →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post 464 North Carolina AdaptHealth customers allegedly billed for equipment they never got can claim $3,500 each from a $14.3 million settlement, but claims are due Dec. 8 appeared first on The Financial Wire.