Trump’s nominees can be blocked by Democrats, who won control of the Senate, CBS News projects, and will decide which bills get floor votes once seated Jan. 3

President Trump’s nominees can be blocked by Democrats, who won control of the Senate, CBS News projects, and who will decide which bills get floor votes once the new Senate is seated Jan. 3. CBS puts it plainly: “With the majority, Democrats can block the president’s nominees and control what measures receive votes on the floor.” The projection came late Tuesday, and the Senate that votes until then is still the Republican one.

The power is real but it has a start date and limits. People who follow Washington money fights, from government funding to health-care subsidies, are watching what the new majority can stop, what it can start and what still needs the president’s signature. The first of those deadlines arrives before the new senators are sworn in.

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What does a Senate majority let Democrats do?

The CBS News report names two powers: blocking the president’s nominees and controlling which measures reach a floor vote. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats for the majority, CBS says, after the chamber stood at 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats. The network lists projected flips in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas and Iowa, with Democrats holding Georgia and New Hampshire.

Al Jazeera adds that the majority party controls the committees that can “launch investigations, demand documents and summon witnesses.” Senator Richard Blumenthal, whom Al Jazeera expects to chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said in September, “We will use our subpoena power, absolutely.” Al Jazeera notes that investigations do not need White House approval, though officials could fight subpoenas in court.

The seats that made up the majority came from states Trump won in 2024. Al Jazeera reports that James Talarico won in Texas, the first Democratic statewide win there in 32 years, and that Adam Hamilton won in Kansas, a seat Democrats last held in 1932. It also lists wins by Josh Turek in Iowa, Annie Andrews in South Carolina, Roy Cooper in North Carolina and Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

How big is the majority, and when does it start?

Al Jazeera counted 54 Democrats in the 100-seat Senate on Wednesday, with leads in two other races, and says the majority does not take control until Jan. 3. A tally from Spectrum News shows 54 Democrats to 44 Republicans, with Alaska and Mississippi uncalled and the Democratic total possibly reaching 56. CBS says the size of the majority remains to be seen.

That timing matters for money. Fox News reports that government funding expires Dec. 11, which falls about three weeks before the new Senate is seated. Whatever passes to keep the government open will be decided by senators elected in earlier cycles, not by the new Democratic majority.

The calendar also bears on the Iran war, which Al Jazeera says Democrats promised to end. Because the new majority is not seated until Jan. 3, the next two months are seen as critical, and Georgetown’s Laura Blessing noted that Democrats have historically been reluctant to cut military money even when they could restrict war funding. Control of the floor decides whether such a vote is ever scheduled.

Which nominees could Democrats block?

Al Jazeera says the Senate approves Trump’s nominees to top posts, so Democrats could block allied appointees, including federal judges and Supreme Court picks. CBS says only that they can block “the president’s nominees” without naming individual picks.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who said Wednesday that “the days of Trump’s supplicant Senate are over,” framed the win around prices instead of personnel. “The first thing we are going to do is reduce people’s costs and work the legislative process so it does,” he said.

The Senate’s own page on nominations says the Constitution requires the president to nominate officers “by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate,” and that the president nominates federal judges and officers across cabinet departments, independent agencies and the military. It says “the vast majority are routinely confirmed,” while “a small but sometimes highly visible number of nominees fail to receive action or are rejected.”

The majority also sets up the committees that question nominees. Al Jazeera says committee gavels would let Democrats subpoena CEOs over grocery prices, rents and electricity bills, a use of the majority that reaches household costs without a bill ever passing. The Senate says it has confirmed 126 Supreme Court nominations and well over 500 Cabinet nominations over its history. Fox reports Republicans predict the new majority’s investigations “will be brutal.”

What can the majority not do on its own?

Passing a bill takes both chambers, and Trump can veto what reaches him. Trump said on a podcast Monday, “I’ll veto everything,” Al Jazeera reports. Overriding takes two-thirds of each chamber, and Fox’s Chad Pergram estimates about 50 House Republicans and 13 Senate Republicans would have to join Democrats, depending on the bill.

So control of the floor lets Democrats keep bills from coming up or push their own, but a bill that Trump opposes still needs Republican votes to become law. Fox adds that Trump has signaled he will veto “extreme” measures while offering to work with Democrats on some issues.

Budgeting around a Washington standoff?

A Senate that can block nominees and choose which bills get floor votes, facing a president with a veto, can leave health-care credits, funding fights and tariff changes unsettled well past Jan. 3. Households that plan around a law that has not passed pay for the wait.

The turn from Senate procedure to a household plan is the part a reader controls. The Keep-It Starter Bundle is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, including how to cut the tax bill with the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window, across 95 pages.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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