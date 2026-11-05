Voters in Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and North Carolina approved property tax measures on Tuesday, while Oklahoma and Wyoming voters rejected theirs, according to unofficial results. The four that passed mostly promise relief that starts later, hand lawmakers a limit to write, or bar a tax Tennessee does not collect. The two that failed would have cut assessments or exempted half of a home’s value, as the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s tally lays out.

For a homeowner in any of the six states, the question is whether Tuesday’s vote changes the next tax bill and whether anything has to be filed to get it. In most cases the answer is not yet, and the details differ sharply from state to state. Here is what each measure does, in dollars where the numbers exist.

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What did Florida’s Amendment 3 actually change?

Florida’s Amendment 3 passed with 62% of the vote, above the 60% it needed. It creates a new homestead exemption that applies only to non-school property taxes: the first $150,000 of assessed value in 2027 and the first $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments after that, NBC Miami reports. School taxes are still charged on the full taxable value.

The amendment also lowers the yearly cap on assessment growth for non-homestead property, such as rentals and second homes, from 10% to 5%, and it limits what counties and cities can spend property tax money on. People who were not Florida residents by Dec. 31, 2026 get a five-year phase-in before the larger exemption applies. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s office says the first changes show up on bills sent in November 2027.

Craig Kincheloe of the Kincheloe Group, a real estate firm, estimated that eligible homeowners would save about $1,300 in 2027 and about $2,700 in 2028 and later. He also cautioned that “this may be a tax shift instead of a tax cut.” The Tax Foundation’s Jared Walczak argues the measure leaves local governments in the lurch and may push them to raise rates on property that stays taxable.

Louisiana says yes to a bigger break for seniors on the freeze

Louisiana’s Amendment 6 passed with 63.56% yes, according to MultiState’s results tracker. It creates an exemption of up to $30,000 of assessed value, rising with age, for people 65 and older who already qualify for the income-based assessment freeze. Amendment 9 also passed, at 58.19%, raising the income limit for that special assessment level from $100,000 to $150,000.

The freeze is the piece to understand. The Jefferson Parish Assessor’s office says it locks a home’s assessed value, not the tax rate, so a bill can still rise if voters approve new millages. A homeowner has to be 65 or older, own and occupy the home, and have a homestead exemption in place. When the new $30,000 exemption starts showing up on bills is a question for the parish assessor.

Voters rejected two other Louisiana property tax amendments the same night. Amendment 2, which would have let local taxing authorities restore a lower millage rate without going back to voters, failed at 41.98%, and Amendment 10, a break for rehabilitated blighted property, failed at 46.81%.

Tennessee banned a tax it never charges, and North Carolina left the number blank

Tennessee’s Amendment 2 passed with 66.74% yes. It adds a ban on any state property tax to the constitution, which WSMV reports leaves local governments free to levy theirs as they do now. The state has not imposed one since 1949, so no one’s bill falls.

North Carolina’s amendment works the other way: it orders lawmakers to write a cap but does not name one. WUNC reports it passed comfortably, and WRAL’s tally put it at about 60% yes. The legislature must now pass a levy limit on how fast local property tax collections can grow, and Senate leader Phil Berger has named a 20-member Select Committee on Property Tax Reform. No county bill changes until the limit is law.

Why Oklahoma and Wyoming said no

Oklahoma’s State Question 847 failed on Tuesday night. House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, a Republican from Bristow, wrote it to lower the annual growth cap on assessed value, starting with tax year 2027: homesteads from 3% to 1.75%, and other locally assessed property, including commercial, from 5% to 4%. The Oklahoma Policy Institute opposed it. The current caps stay in place.

Wyoming’s Initiative 1 would have removed 50% of a primary residence’s assessed value from property taxation, according to Ballotpedia’s entry. Owners would have needed a year of Wyoming residency and a sworn claim filed with the county assessor each spring. Brent Bien, Cheryl Aguiar and Rich Weber of BCR Initiatives sponsored it, and the Tax Foundation called it an irresponsibly large exemption. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation says Wyoming lawmakers will now look for other solutions.

Which of these changes needs a form from you?

Most of the relief that passed is either years off or already built on an application. Tennessee’s state tax relief program reimburses part or all of the property tax paid on a primary home for low-income older or disabled homeowners and disabled veterans, and applications go through the county trustee. Louisiana’s freeze runs through the parish assessor. Florida’s new amounts apply from 2027, and the county property appraiser is the office to ask.

Is your Florida, Louisiana or Tennessee tax break one you have to apply for?

A bigger exemption on paper does nothing for a bill until the assessor or appraiser has it on file, and the Louisiana break rests on a freeze that people have to qualify for first. Miss the filing and the amount stays on the next bill.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit covers the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and includes an application log and renewal calendar across 64 pages. Part 3 walks through the senior programs and what each one does, and Part 2 reads a tax bill line by line.

Get the guide to the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and a log for tracking your applications →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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