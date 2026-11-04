Yale New Haven Health could leave every UnitedHealthcare plan, including Medicare Advantage, on Jan. 4, 2027 without a deal, as Connecticut members weigh switching by Dec. 7

Yale New Haven Health could leave every UnitedHealthcare plan, Medicare Advantage included, on Jan. 4, 2027 if the two sides do not reach a new contract, UnitedHealthcare says on its Yale network page. Until then, the insurer says, Yale New Haven hospitals, facilities and physicians, including Yale Medicine and Northeast Medical Group, stay in network for all of its plans through Jan. 3, 2027. Connecticut members who want to change coverage for the new year have until Dec. 7, Medicare.gov says.

The current contracts do not all end on the same day. UnitedHealthcare lists Nov. 3, 2026 for its commercial plans, including Oxford and UMR employer plans, and Nov. 18, 2026 for Medicare Advantage. The Advantage date covers Dual Special Needs Plans, which serve people who have both Medicare and Medicaid, and Group Retiree plans. The same Nov. 18 date applies to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island, the insurer’s Medicaid plan.

The gap between those expiration dates and Jan. 4 comes from Connecticut’s cooling-off requirements, which UnitedHealthcare says it is extending to the whole Yale New Haven Health System for all of its plans. That is why providers stay in network even though contracts expire in November. The page quotes the company: “We are actively engaged in good-faith negotiation with Yale New Haven Health to renew our network relationship.”

For a Connecticut member in a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan who uses a Yale New Haven doctor or hospital, the question is whether to wait for the talks or choose a plan now. Nothing is final unless a deal fails, and UnitedHealthcare says Yale providers stay in network through Jan. 3. But the fall window closes Dec. 7, a month before that date, so the decision has to be made while the outcome is still unknown.

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What does the Dec. 7 deadline actually decide?

Medicare.gov says the fall Open Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and a request to join a plan has to reach the plan by Dec. 7 to take effect Jan. 1. A member who joins a different Advantage plan by then, or returns to Original Medicare and adds a drug plan, would be on the new coverage when Jan. 4 arrives, whatever happens at the bargaining table.

A member who stays in the UnitedHealthcare plan is betting on a deal. If one is signed, nothing about Yale New Haven access changes. If not, the Yale hospitals, Yale Medicine and Northeast Medical Group would be out of network from Jan. 4, and that includes members in the Dual Special Needs and Group Retiree plans the page names.

What if the talks run past Dec. 7?

People already in a Medicare Advantage plan get another window from Jan. 1 through March 31, according to Medicare.gov. They can switch to a different Advantage plan or drop the plan and return to Original Medicare, then join a standalone drug plan. Coverage starts the first of the month after the new plan receives the request.

That timing leaves a gap. Jan. 4 falls four days into the window, so a request made on Jan. 5 would not start until Feb. 1. A member who waited and then lost Yale New Haven access could spend a month or more out of network before the switch takes hold.

Can members keep seeing Yale New Haven doctors anyway?

UnitedHealthcare says members must apply for continuity of care and be approved. The insurer says to call the number on the health plan ID card for help and that dedicated advocates are available. Approval is not automatic, since members have to apply and be approved.

Anyone thinking about leaving the Advantage plan for Original Medicare with a Medigap supplement should know that the rules are narrower than many assume. Medicare.gov lists the cases that give a person the right to buy any Medigap policy sold in the state after leaving an Advantage plan: the plan leaves Medicare, the person moves out of its area, the plan stops covering where the person lives, or the plan broke the rules or misled the member. A hospital system leaving a network is not on that list.

Outside a person’s Medigap open enrollment period, Medicare.gov says there is “no federal guarantee” that an insurer will sell a policy, and one “may cost more due to past or present health problems.” Medicare.gov points people to their State Insurance Department, a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor or 1-800-MEDICARE for help with that choice.

How should a Yale New Haven patient compare plans before Dec. 7?

The comparison comes down to three checks: whether the doctor and hospital a member uses are in a replacement plan’s network for 2027, whether the member’s prescriptions are covered, and what the plan costs over a full year. Each insurer has its own contract with the health system, so a plan that lists Yale New Haven today is in network only under its own agreement.

A member can ask the doctor’s office which Medicare Advantage plans it expects to accept in 2027, get the answer in writing and note the date.

Will your Yale New Haven doctors still be in network on Jan. 4?

Dec. 7 is the last day a request to join a new plan reaches it in time for Jan. 1, and Jan. 4 is the first day Yale New Haven could be out of network. A member who waits for a deal that does not come faces a switch that starts Feb. 1 at the earliest.

The Medicare Money Bundle puts all 8 Medicare guides in one 102-page download in large print. Open Enrollment in an Afternoon walks Plan Finder in one sitting and ends on a keep-or-switch answer, and Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage lays out your Medigap rights and state rules and prices both paths.

Get the keep-or-switch answer and Medigap rights guide for a Yale New Haven network exit, plus 6 more Medicare guides →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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