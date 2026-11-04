The IRS can take 15% of each Social Security retirement check for unpaid federal taxes, starting 30 days after a final notice unless a payment plan is arranged

The IRS can take up to 15% of each Social Security retirement check to collect unpaid federal taxes, and the deduction can begin 30 days after a final notice unless the taxpayer arranges to pay, the agency says on its Social Security levy page. The collection runs through the Federal Payment Levy Program. Retirement and survivor benefits fall inside it, while several other kinds of Social Security money do not.

Old age and survivors benefits “will continue to be levied at 15% through the FPLP to pay your delinquent tax debt,” the IRS says. Federal law sets the same ceiling: under section 6331 of the tax code, a continuous levy on federal payments attaches to up to 15 percent of the payment due to the taxpayer. The IRS page was last updated April 7, 2026.

For anyone on retirement or survivor benefits who owes back taxes, the practical question is whether a final notice has already gone out. The IRS tells people they have 30 days from the date of the notice to make arrangements to pay the tax debt, and the 15% comes out of the monthly benefit once that time is up. The date printed on any IRS letter about unpaid taxes is the first thing to find.

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What happens before the 15% starts?

Before a levy, the IRS sends a final notice of intent to levy, with appeal rights, if one has not already been issued. When a taxpayer does not respond, or already has that notice, the agency sends CP 91 or CP 298, titled “Final Notice Before Levy on Social Security Benefits.” Its explanation of the CP91 notice reads: “We intend to levy up to 15% of your Social Security benefits for unpaid taxes.”

The IRS page on the CP298 notice carries the same wording. Both pages tell people to read the notice closely, because it explains what the IRS plans to do, and to call the number printed on it. Federal law adds a floor of its own: the notice of intent to levy has to be given no less than 30 days before the day of the levy, according to the same statute.

The levy page also points readers to their appeal rights through the IRS Independent Office of Appeals, to Publication 594, The IRS Collection Process, and to Publication 1, Your Rights as a Taxpayer. Both are named there for taxpayers who want to understand the collection process or contest it.

Which Social Security payments can the IRS not touch?

The IRS lists what sits outside the program:

Social Security disability insurance benefits. Since Oct. 5, 2015, the IRS says it no longer systemically levies them through the program.

Supplemental Security Income payments under Title XVI.

Lump-sum death benefits and benefits paid to children.

Payments withheld to repay a debt owed to Social Security.

Benefits of certain delinquent taxpayers whose income is at or below levels based on federal poverty guidelines, an exclusion in place since February 2011.

What remains are the retirement and survivor payments, which is why the 15% applies to those checks and not to the others. The low-income exclusion is the one that depends on the taxpayer’s own numbers, since it turns on income measured against the federal poverty guidelines.

How do people stop a levy before day 30?

The IRS lists several routes on its CP91 page. People can pay what they owe, or ask for a payment plan, including an installment agreement that can be requested online, when paying in full is not possible. They can submit an offer in compromise, or file Form 2848 so a representative such as an accountant can deal with the IRS for them. The CP298 page also lists a Collection Due Process hearing request on Form 12153.

Social Security cannot help. The IRS says the Social Security Administration “can’t stop the levy or assist you in resolving the tax issue,” so the call goes to the IRS at the number on the notice. Free help is available from a Low Income Taxpayer Clinic or the Taxpayer Advocate Service, both named on the IRS pages.

For taxpayers who cannot pay anything, the IRS’s collection process overview says it may temporarily delay collection if it determines the person cannot pay any of the debt because of financial hardship. That delay does not erase the bill. The agency says interest and late payment penalties up to the maximum allowed by law keep accruing, and a short-term payment plan of up to 180 days is open to individuals who owe less than $100,000.

Why does the $750 protection not cover tax debt?

The IRS levy page explains that the 1996 Debt Collection Improvement Act protects the first $750 of monthly Social Security benefits from non-tax debts. Tax debts work differently. The IRS may levy Social Security benefits regardless of the amount, so the 15% is taken even when what remains is below $750.

The arithmetic is plain. Fifteen percent of a $2,000 monthly benefit is $300, and the same share comes out every month the levy stays in place. Anyone on a fixed income who gets a final notice has a reason to deal with it inside the 30 days rather than after the first reduced deposit.

Counting down 30 days on an IRS levy notice?

A final notice starts a clock, and the IRS says Social Security cannot stop the levy once it begins. Missing the date means 15% off every retirement check, plus whatever other creditors are calling about at the same time.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that covers collectors beyond the IRS, and it includes a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker. Part 8 collects the letters, worksheets and contacts in one place, so the notice date, each call to the IRS and every other bill sit on one page.

Get the deadline tracker and call log for a 30-day IRS levy notice →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS can take 15% of each Social Security retirement check for unpaid federal taxes, starting 30 days after a final notice unless a payment plan is arranged appeared first on The Financial Wire.