Social Security automatically withholds half of each monthly check, or 10% of an SSI payment, when an overpayment is not repaid within 30 days of the notice

Social Security automatically withholds 50% of a monthly benefit or 10% of an SSI payment when an overpayment is not repaid within 30 days of the date on the notice, the agency says. The withholding repeats every month until the debt is cleared. The 50% default for Social Security benefits has applied since Aug. 28, 2025, when it replaced a 10% default.

That leaves a person who gets an overpayment letter about a month before the check shrinks. What the letter leads to depends on which program pays the person and which response goes in before the 30 days run out. Anyone on Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits is looking at half the check, while anyone on SSI is looking at a tenth of the payment.

Retirement deadlines, in your inbox: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our 2026 Government Check Reality Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the check tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Who gets the 50% rate and who gets 10%?

The split follows the program. Social Security’s operations manual, in an emergency message numbered EM-25029, says the default withholding rate for Title II overpayments is 50 percent of the monthly benefit. Title II is the part of the law that covers retirement, survivor and disability benefits paid on a work record.

SSI is a separate program for people with limited income and resources, and it runs under Title XVI. The same message says the 50 percent rate does not affect Title XVI recovery and that the SSI rate remains at 10 percent. A person who receives both kinds of payment can face two different rates.

The manual also carves out exceptions. Cases involving fraud or similar fault are excluded from the 50 percent default, as is cross-program recovery on matured overpayments, which is when one program collects a debt from another. Anyone whose case falls in those groups should not assume the default numbers describe their notice.

What stops the withholding during the 30 days?

Social Security says it will wait at least 30 days after sending the notice before it starts to collect. If a person asks for a waiver or files an appeal inside those 30 days, the agency says it will not collect the money until it decides the request. That pause is the point at which the monthly cut can be headed off.

The agency’s waiver form page lays out three separate requests, and they are not interchangeable. Form SSA-561, a request for reconsideration, is for someone who believes no overpayment happened or that the amount is wrong. Form SSA-632-BK, a request for waiver, is for someone who agrees they were overpaid but did not cause it and cannot afford to pay it back. The page says the agency stops recovering the debt until it makes a decision on a waiver request.

That page states no filing deadline of its own. The 30-day mark on the notice is the date the overpayment page ties to the pause, so that is the date that matters in practice.

How does an SSI overpayment notice differ?

Social Security’s SSI overpayment guide says the notice explains the overpayment and asks for a full refund within 30 days. For someone still receiving payments, it also proposes a withholding rate, names the month withholding would start, explains appeal rights and describes how to ask for a waiver.

The guide says the proposed withholding is the smaller of 10% of the monthly payment or the entire payment. It gives a person 60 days from receiving the notice to ask for an appeal, with payments continuing until a decision. A waiver can be requested at any time, and when the overpayment is $2,000 or less and the person was not at fault, the guide says a call to 1-800-772-1213 can replace the form.

Can the monthly amount be lowered?

Yes, for a person who accepts the debt. Form SSA-634, a request for change in overpayment recovery rate, is for someone who agrees they were overpaid and will repay but cannot afford the agency’s rate. The operations manual’s 50 percent default applies “unless a lower repayment rate is separately negotiated,” and it points to that form. The SSI guide describes the same form as the way to have less withheld each month.

The manual does not say how large a reduction the agency grants or what proof it wants. People with questions about a specific notice can call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213, the number the waiver form page lists, or send a completed form to a local office.

What happens when benefits stop before the debt is paid?

Withholding only works while a check is coming in. When benefits have stopped, the overpayment page says the law lets the agency collect in other ways, including withholding a tax refund, taking certain state payments or garnishing wages. The page adds that if a person dies before fully repaying, the agency may seek repayment from anyone who receives benefits on that person’s record.

For a former SSI recipient, the SSI guide says Social Security may take the overpayment from a federal tax refund or future Social Security benefits, and from future SSI payments if the person becomes eligible again. A person who has left SSI can instead arrange monthly payments, the guide says.

Holding an overpayment notice with a 30-day clock?

The default takes half of a Social Security check each month once the 30 days pass, and the difference between a reconsideration, a waiver and a rate change is easy to get wrong with a notice in hand. Filing the wrong request, or none, leaves the withholding to start on its own.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit lays out the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection (SSA-561, SSA-632, SSA-634) and includes an overpayment response worksheet. Part 5, Overpayments: The Full Playbook, is the section of its 75-page guide devoted to responding to a notice.

Get the kit with the overpayment response worksheet and the three SSA forms →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Social Security automatically withholds half of each monthly check, or 10% of an SSI payment, when an overpayment is not repaid within 30 days of the notice appeared first on The Financial Wire.