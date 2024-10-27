Opinion: For Helene recovery, NC needs leaders like Harris, not Trump’s lies and games.

We North Carolininans know that our state is a special place where people work hard, lead with kindness and love our neighbors. The way everyone is coming together now to support one another and help our neighbors in the mountains recover from this disaster shows how special our state is.

I was a teenager in Raleigh in 1996 when Hurricane Fran ripped through North Carolina, pummeling the Cape Fear area and causing damage well-inland also. While schools were closed and the power was out in my community, we all pitched in on neighborhood clean-up efforts from sun up to sun down.

Fran’s damage in the Piedmont cannot compare to the destruction Helene just wrought in the North Carolina mountains, but it showcased for me the same North Carolina spirit of kindness, community and problem-solving that we see in the mountains today.

Trump sowed chaos and division during Hurricane Helene

I am dismayed, however, to read lies about the federal government’s disaster response across my social media feeds. Former President Trump and other politicians have made false assertions that the FEMA aid is somehow subjected to a political loyalty test — or that it’s been diverted to other causes — at the same time that round-the-clock efforts proved otherwise. Helicopters delivered transformers to restore power to areas that were unreachable by utility trucks, and military personnel were on the ground delivering assistance.

By spreading these lies, Trump sowed chaos and division, harming North Carolinians, and standing in the way of recovery and long-term solutions.

Border bill: Trump blew up months of negotiations

Unfortunately, I saw the same Trump playbook up close earlier this year. My colleagues and I spent months negotiating with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate on the toughest border security reforms in decades. They were tough, day-in and day-out negotiations, but hopeful. It was bipartisanship at work, and a sign that we could come together to tackle tough problems and update our border security laws, working across party lines.

Then Donald Trump called the Senate. He insisted that Republicans kill the bill. The reason? He thought his election chances were better without a legislated solution at the border. He preferred to create chaos rather than enact solutions.

This is not the leadership that North Carolina needs from a president. North Carolina does not want selfish political gamesmanship; it wants the truth. North Carolina does not want chaos; it wants a leader who will help us solve hard problems.

Harris is the leader North Carolina needs

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Vice President Harris, along with Governor Roy Cooper, have highlighted the steps that the people of North Carolina can take to get help. Alongside community members, faith groups, and relief organizations, the federal government, including FEMA and the military, have sprung into action to help people and carry out recovery efforts.

To those of you affected by the storm, get in touch with FEMA. They are working for you. North Carolina is receiving an initial $60 million in aid for more than 51,000 households. This is leadership.

As the state recovers from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, we will look to leaders who will actually work for solutions and implement them — like Vice President Harris. I have seen firsthand how Trump responds with lies and political games in the face of tough issues and in times of crisis. I want North Carolina to recover, and for our nation to address tough issues and succeed. This requires the true leadership of the kind that Kamala Harris brings.

Emily Mendrala is a native of Raleigh. She has served at the State Department, in Congress, and, most recently, as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor on migration at the White House.

