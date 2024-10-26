Unemployment claims in North Carolina declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in North Carolina dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 6,402 in the week ending October 19, down from 9,290 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 227,000 last week, down 15,000 claims from 242,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Florida saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 67.9%. Nebraska, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 47.1%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

