Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Hawaiian-born chain to open its first NC location in Fayetteville. Get the details

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iP18T_0wMzZ7nP00

    A Hawaiian lemonade stand will open its first North Carolina location just outside of Hope Mills today.

    Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade will hold its grand opening at 10 a.m. at 2957 Town Center Drive in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the company. That's near Traemoor Village Shopping Center and Jack Britt High School.

    Army veterans Ken and Martha Arnold are the local franchise owners, the release said.

    Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade began as a lemonade trailer in Hawaii in 2012 before opening its first physical store soon after in Kihei, Maui.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om68Q_0wMzZ7nP00

    More Hope Mills openings: Long-awaited burger chain opens in Hope Mills

    It has 13 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and now, North Carolina.

    In addition to fresh-pressed lemonade, Wow Wow sells acai bowls, smoothies, coffee, tea, grain bowls, avocado toast and flatbread sandwiches.

    According to the release, the first 100 customers will receive a free mason jar with the purchase of a lemonade.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Foj1_0wMzZ7nP00

    The details

    Address: 2957 Town Center Drive, Fayetteville

    Phone number: 910-491-1014

    Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

    Online: wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com and facebook.com/wowwowlemonadefayetteville

    News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3533.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Hawaiian-born chain to open its first NC location in Fayetteville. Get the details

    Related Search

    North CarolinaNew restaurant openingsThe Fayetteville observerHope millsTown Center driveBeth Hutson

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Ocir Serrot
    1d ago
    American, hmm last I checked Hawaii was a u.s state
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Hooters’ alleged colorism costs $250,000 in EEOC case
    restaurantdive.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    North Carolina man finds $20 on ground and uses it to buy winning lottery ticket
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    She’s Wild! Woman With Two Husbands Says Every Woman Needs More Than One Man, Seeks a Third
    Shine My Crown1 day ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    North Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    West Virginia coal miners rebuild North Carolina road destroyed by Helene
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Former UNC Basketball One-And-Done Torches Milwaukee
    North Carolina Tar Heels On SI2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Shelter Staff Find Note Left By Homeless Man Next To Litter, The Message Is Heartbreaking
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Armed North Carolina Man Asked University Students for Directions to 'Rapiest Frat,' Threatened to 'Teach Them a Lesson': Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy