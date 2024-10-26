Hawaiian-born chain to open its first NC location in Fayetteville. Get the details

A Hawaiian lemonade stand will open its first North Carolina location just outside of Hope Mills today.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade will hold its grand opening at 10 a.m. at 2957 Town Center Drive in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the company. That's near Traemoor Village Shopping Center and Jack Britt High School.

Army veterans Ken and Martha Arnold are the local franchise owners, the release said.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade began as a lemonade trailer in Hawaii in 2012 before opening its first physical store soon after in Kihei, Maui.

It has 13 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and now, North Carolina.

In addition to fresh-pressed lemonade, Wow Wow sells acai bowls, smoothies, coffee, tea, grain bowls, avocado toast and flatbread sandwiches.

According to the release, the first 100 customers will receive a free mason jar with the purchase of a lemonade.

The details

Address: 2957 Town Center Drive, Fayetteville

Phone number: 910-491-1014

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Online: wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com and facebook.com/wowwowlemonadefayetteville

