From the editor: Fayetteville Observer coverage helps ensure voters are informed

I was one of those politically aware kids who couldn’t wait to turn 18 and cast my first ballot.

The year I turned 18 — 1998 — wasn’t a presidential election year, but I do remember the big race on the ballot in my home state of South Carolina: Democrat Jim Hodges was seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. David Beasley, a Republican, in his bid for reelection. Hodges was successful and became the last Democrat to lead the Palmetto State.

Exciting stuff, right?

Politics was fun. I knew that the outcome of elections affected my life, but I couldn’t really see how things changed — I hadn’t been around long enough.

As an adult, particularly an adult working in an industry where I am well-versed in current events, I know that elections are more than just a thrill; they have real-world consequences whether you vote or not.

We’re all aware of the presidential race (really, how could you not be?) and most likely the North Carolina gubernatorial race, which has made international headlines.

Those aren’t the only important races on the ballot, though. In addition to the U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina Council of State, the General Assembly and the judiciary, Cumberland County voters will decide local races, perhaps most importantly the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education.

You want to talk about an election affecting your life? Well, if you live in Cumberland County, those two bodies most certainly do. The Board of Commissioners determines, among other things, how your local tax dollars are spent and whether they’re spent wisely. The Board of Education makes decisions affecting our public school system.

What could be more important?

That’s why I encourage you to be informed about what’s on the ballot. The Fayetteville Observer is doing its part to ensure you have as much information as you need to make an informed decision on county, state and federal elections.

We’ve also got you covered on Election Day — we’ll have live coverage from the polls throughout the day, and live updates of the votes after polls close that night at 7:30.

Happy voting.

