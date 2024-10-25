Headed to Fayetteville's Zombie Walk? Here's the schedule and list of food trucks

The annual Zombie Walk 4th Friday will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Fayetteville, the Cool Spring downtown district announced.

This year’s event will feature Triangle area rock and blues group, The Phoebes Band , and local Southern rock, blues and country band, The Several Devils .

Here's the food, vendors, entertainment and other ghoulish fun you can expect at this year's event.

Schedule

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., with The Phoebes Band performing on the Person Street stage, near 117 Pearson St.

“This is a free undead family-friendly event,” the Cool Spring Downtown District stated on its Facebook page . “Come to downtown Fayetteville in all your best zombie costumes!”

Ring Wars Carolina Pro Wrestling will be set up on Ray Avenue and Hay Street, near 345 Hay St.

The costume contest will be at 7:30 p.m. at Market Square and a flash mob is scheduled at 7:45 p.m. at the Person Street stage. The Zombie Walk starts at 8 p.m., with participants meeting up at 7:50 p.m. at the Market House.

The Several Devils will take the Person Street stage at 8:30 p.m.

Beer gardens and Food Truck Rodeos

During the evening, beer gardens will be set up near 117 Person St and 100 Hay St., and Food Truck Rodeos will be set up on either side of Market Square on Gillespie and Green Streets.

Food trucks on Green Street include:

Food trucks on Gillespie Street include:

Vendors and Art Walk

More than 70 vendors will also be set up during the night along Hay Street, and artists will be near the 300 block of Hay Street.

Participants can also check out the Art Walk and galleries at 301, 240, and 112 Hay St., 124 and 148 Maxwell St. and 122 Anderson St.

For more information about the Zombie Walk, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/1161763611675491 .

