    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Headed to Fayetteville's Zombie Walk? Here's the schedule and list of food trucks

    By Rachael Riley, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38L6iC_0wLQzfNc00

    The annual Zombie Walk 4th Friday will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Fayetteville, the Cool Spring downtown district announced.

    This year’s event will feature Triangle area rock and blues group, The Phoebes Band , and local Southern rock, blues and country band, The Several Devils .

    Here's the food, vendors, entertainment and other ghoulish fun you can expect at this year's event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc4SD_0wLQzfNc00

    Schedule

    Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., with The Phoebes Band performing on the Person Street stage, near 117 Pearson St.

    “This is a free undead family-friendly event,” the Cool Spring Downtown District stated on its Facebook page . “Come to downtown Fayetteville in all your best zombie costumes!”

    More Halloween events: Your guide to Oktoberfest, corn mazes, haunted houses and fall fun in the Fayetteville area

    Ring Wars Carolina Pro Wrestling will be set up on Ray Avenue and Hay Street, near 345 Hay St.

    The costume contest will be at 7:30 p.m. at Market Square and a flash mob is scheduled at 7:45 p.m. at the Person Street stage. The Zombie Walk starts at 8 p.m., with participants meeting up at 7:50 p.m. at the Market House.

    The Several Devils will take the Person Street stage at 8:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsMN6_0wLQzfNc00

    Beer gardens and Food Truck Rodeos

    During the evening, beer gardens will be set up near 117 Person St and 100 Hay St., and Food Truck Rodeos will be set up on either side of Market Square on Gillespie and Green Streets.

    Food trucks on Green Street include:

    Looking for candy? Your guide to trunk-or-treat events and trick-or-treat hours in the Fayetteville area

    Food trucks on Gillespie Street include:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNo2X_0wLQzfNc00

    Vendors and Art Walk

    More than 70 vendors will also be set up during the night along Hay Street, and artists will be near the 300 block of Hay Street.

    Participants can also check out the Art Walk and galleries at 301, 240, and 112 Hay St., 124 and 148 Maxwell St. and 122 Anderson St.

    For more information about the Zombie Walk, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/1161763611675491 .

    Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Headed to Fayetteville's Zombie Walk? Here's the schedule and list of food trucks

