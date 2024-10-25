Open in App
    Harris and Trump campaigns will both have a presence in the Fayetteville area today

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVgQB_0wLQzADD00

    With less than two weeks until Election Day on Nov. 5, candidates and their surrogates are flocking to the Fayetteville area.

    On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden will appear at a Fayetteville campaign event to stump for the Walz-Harris ticket, and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance will be in Raeford to represent the Trump-Vance campaign.

    Vance visit

    Friday’s visit to Raeford will mark Vance’s first time campaigning in the Fayetteville area.

    Vance, who represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate, will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Defender Ammunition, 128 Defender Way, the campaign announced Wednesday. Defender Ammunition is a locally owned ammunition manufacturer and seller in Raeford. Doors for the event open at 12:30 p.m. You can register for general admission tickets here .

    After that, Vance will head to Union County , to hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. in Monroe.

    On the ballot: Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

    Jill Biden campaign visit

    Biden is no stranger to the Fayetteville area, having last visited with her husband, President Joe Biden, in June 2023, during a trip to Fort Liberty to sign an executive order supporting military-connected families.

    The first lady will attend a veterans and military families canvass launch for the Harris-Walz campaign in Fayetteville. According to the campaign, the event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a private address. Those who want to attend can sign up at mobilize.us/ncvictory2024/event/734026 . According to her itinerary, Biden is expected at the event at 3:15 p.m.

    Before she arrives in Fayetteville, Biden will visit Asheville to meet with community members and volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. After her Fayetteville appearance, she’ll participate in a political event in Cary.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzQau_0wLQzADD00

    Previous campaign visits

    The tops of the Democratic and Republican tickets, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, have each paid one visit to Fayetteville this election cycle.

    The vice president visited Fayetteville on July 18, just days before President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for president. Harris spoke at Westover High School , where she told the crowd of more than 300 that, “This is the most existential, consequential and important election of our lifetime, and there is so much at stake."

    This wasn't Harris' first visit to the city — she was here Nov. 1, 2020, when she held a drive-in rally at Fayetteville State University during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    From Myron B. Pitts: Kamala Harris rallied in Fayetteville. I was there. Days later, the election changed

    Just last month, Trump was at the Crown Arena, where he held a town hall before about 4,600 people. Trump has visited the Fayetteville area several times, most recently for the funeral of Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway in January 2023. She and her sister, Herneitha Rochelle "Silk" Hardaway, were a popular right-wing political duo.

    From Myron B. Pitts: Opinion: I was at Trump’s Fayetteville town hall. It was not like Trump in 2016.

    And last week, President Bill Clinton was in Fayetteville for two days stumping for the Harris-Walz campaign. Clinton spoke at the Cumberland County Democratic Party's campaign headquarters on Oct. 18 and at an Early Vote Block Party at Smith Recreation Center on Oct. 19.

    So far, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, has yet to campaign here, although he made a stop in Wilmington on Thursday .

    News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Harris and Trump campaigns will both have a presence in the Fayetteville area today

