Cumberland County election official: Don't fall for these polling place rumors

With early voting well underway in Cumberland County, an election official is clearing up misinformation she has seen circulating.

Irene Grimes, Cumberland County Board of Elections chair, said that while there have not been equipment issues during early voting, she's seen misinformation circulating about how things work at Cumberland County election sites.

Equipment malfunctions

The first rumor, Grimes said, is about people being turned away from the polls.

"I've heard this once here in Fayetteville, then saw it online from another state," she said. "The rumor is that someone is going around telling people standing in line that the equipment is jammed or the power has gone out and they should go home and come back later."

Latest numbers: Will Cumberland County early voting outpace prior years?

Grimes said that if there were some type of malfunction, there are processes in place so that a resident can still vote, such as machines having battery backups if the power goes out, or old-fashioned paper ballots if the power and batteries both stopped working.

"There are steps in place so that we can continue to process voters," she said.

On Cumberland ballots: Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

Paper color

Another rumor is related to the color of paper that voters receive when they check in and sign a document to confirm their name and address, Grimes said.

The paper used to be white, but poll workers are now using pink, purple, gray and blue papers.

"People are assuming there's some sort of hidden message in the color of the paper," Grimes said. "That's not the case."

Grimes said that each night, precinct officials count the sheets of paper to verify that the number of ballots matches how many ballots went into the machine.

Grimes said that when they used only white paper, it was easier to sometimes miss a sheet or two when counting, but the different colors make it easier to spot and count the sheets.

Writing on ballots

Another rumor that Grimes said she's seen circulating on social media claims poll workers are writing on ballots to identify a voter's political affiliation.

Grimes said poll workers mark the ballots with a letter identifying the polling place where the ballot originated. For example, B is Cliffdale Recreation Center and another polling location has the letter D.

After the letter, Grimes said, three sets of numbers identify which laptop printed the ballot. Cliffdale's laptops are 100 and 101.

Grimes said the final set of numbers identifies whether the voter was the first voter on the first date of early voting or the 3,697th voter.

"So, if someone voted at Cliffdale, they could see B-1003679, meaning they voted at Cliffdale, with laptop 100 issuing the ballot and they were the 3,697th," she said. "It does not identify if they're Republican, Democrat, unaffiliated or their political party."

Grimes said election officials are always happy to answer questions about why something is being done a certain way.

"Everything that is done in a polling site is by a bipartisan team," she said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County election official: Don't fall for these polling place rumors