I'm excited to announce that nominations are officially open for The Fayetteville Observer's Future Black History Makers 2025.

We started this program in 2023 with our partners at Cumberland County Schools in honor of Black History Month.

These students are standouts because of academics, sports, artistry, kindness and humor. This year, we'll continue to include both elementary and middle school students.

Want to nominate a Future Black History Maker? Here's what you need to know.

How do I nominate someone?

It's easy — visit bit.ly/FBHM2025 and complete the nomination form.

Who is eligible?

Students must attend elementary or middle school in the Cumberland County public school system. You may nominate more than one student. Previous winners are not eligible.

What's the deadline to nominate someone?

Nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Can I nominate a family member or my own child?

Absolutely.

When will the honorees be notified?

We will notify the Class of 2025 in mid-December.

When will the honorees be announced?

We will announce our 28 Future Black History Makers of 2025 on Friday, Jan. 31, at fayobserver.com . We'll feature a profile and photos of each child both online and in the printed edition of The Fayetteville Observer throughout February.

What if I have more questions?

Please email me, Beth Hutson, at bhutson@fayobserver.com.

Microsoft Forms

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: From the editor: Nominate a child for The Fayetteville Observer's Future Black History Makers