The wait is over: Korean BBQ spot set to open in Fayetteville's Cross Creek mall

After two years of anticipation and months of renovation on the space , it is finally happening — KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot at Cross Creek Mall is holding an soft opening next week.

The 50-table dining room, where Korean ingredients meet Chinese hot-pot cooking techniques, opens for dinner Tuesday, Oct. 29. Regular business hours will be noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Franchise partner Hall Liu, who will manage the Fayetteville location, said the crew is putting the finishing touches on the dining room decor.

The Fayetteville store will be the eighth KPot in the state. Before opening in Fayetteville, the closest franchise was in Durham. There are also KPots in Charlotte, Greensboro, Matthews, Raleigh and Winton-Salem. There are more than 150 franchises as far west as Idaho, and the bulk of restaurants dot the eastern seaboard from New Hampshire to Southern Florida.

"Korean BBQ and hot pot is a social and interactive dining experience where friends and family gather around the table to cook and share food together. At KPOT, you can choose to do Korean BBQ or Hot Pot … or do BOTH!" the website states. "With more than 50 of the best meats, seafood, vegetables, tofu and noodles around, our all-you-can-eat menu is sure to please everyone in your group! With so many customizations and cooking techniques, each guest can choose their favorite ingredients and fully control their dining experience!"'

