Web series to film episodes at two Fayetteville-area restaurants this week

This week, America's Best Restaurants, a national media company highlighting independently owned restaurants, is filming episodes at two Fayetteville-area restaurants.

Paradise Acres in Gray's Creek and Pier 41 Seafood in Lumberton will host the ABR Roadshow on Wednesday, America's Best Restaurants announced in separate news releases.

The ABR Roadshow will be at Paradise Acres from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday for an interview with owner Shane Taylor.

Then it's on to Pier 41 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for an interview with owners Rob and Angela Tew.

In addition to the owner interviews, both episodes will feature popular dishes on the Paradise Acres and Pier 41 menus.

The episodes will be featured at a later date on the America's Best Restaurant website at americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/north-carolina/paradise-acres-of-grays-creek and americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/north-carolina/pier-41-seafood .

Restaurants are chosen for the show based on customer reviews, menu, social media and community involvement, the releases said, and the restaurants are found via customer nominations, internal vetting or by restaurants applying at americasbestrestaurants.com . America's Best Restaurants has filmed more than 1,500 episodes, including at what is now Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken in Fayetteville .

Paradise Acres

M.J. Taylor opened Paradise Acres in 1985. When he died in 1997, his son, Shane Taylor, took over the 12-acre event venue, restaurant and catering service.

Paradise Acres is known for its Southern cooking, including barbecue, fried fish, banana pudding and other comfort food classics.

Located at 1965 John McMillian Road in Hope Mills, Paradise Acres is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 910-424-2779 or visit paradiseacres.biz or facebook.com/paradiseacresnc .

Pier 41 Seafood

Pier 41 Seafood started as an outpost of a regional chain, Sandpiper Seafood, in the mid-1980s. When current owner Rob Tew's father, Steve Runkle, took over in 2007, he gave the restaurant its current name, The Fayetteville Observer previously reported.

Known for its fried seafood, the Robeson County restaurant serves thousands of customers its location on Elizabethtown Road location

Pier 41 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 2401 E Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton. For more information, call 910-738-8555 or visit pier41seafood.com or facebook.com/pier41seafood .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Web series to film episodes at two Fayetteville-area restaurants this week