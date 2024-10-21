Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Fayetteville Tech building a new $10M Truck Training Center to address industry needs

    By Lizmary Evans, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    Fayetteville Technical Community College is building a new facility to train truck drivers and mechanics to meet a growing demand in the transportation industry.

    The first phase of development of the college's Truck Training Center includes the construction of a 13-acre driving pad, along with infrastructure such as parking facilities, sidewalks and stormwater controls, said Catherine Pritchard, FTCC spokeswoman. She said the estimated cost of the project is $19.6 million, with $10.8 million allocated for Phase 1, and $8.8 million for Phase 2. Phase 2 includes the construction of a classroom facility, lab space, a service bay and an office building.

    “This facility will more than double our training capacity, allowing us to accommodate around 250 students per year," Pritchard said.

    She said the college anticipates that Phase 1 will take eight months to complete and hopes to have the phase completed by October 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050pLm_0wFLKSWb00

    FTCC's truck training center

    Pritchard said the new training center is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and job market. She said that FTCC has been training students in these skills since 2016 and that currently, FTCC trains approximately 75 to 100 students annually, with a hire rate of over 90% for graduates. She said the addition of the facility comes as the U.S. faces a shortage of 80,000 to 100,000 over-the-road drivers each year.

    She said FTCC has several transport companies that partner with the college on advisory committees and to hire students, including Tidewater Transport, Slay Transport, Schneider, TMC, Steins Transport, Core-Mark, McElroy Truck Lines, Variety Wholesale Distributors, Howard Transportation, Coca-Cola, Old Dominion, England Transportation, Smithfield Foods and Food Lion.

    "The Fayetteville/Cumberland Labor market has a significant number of warehouse/distribution centers and the region from I-95 to Highway 74 is a growing distribution hub being midway between NY and Miami — within one day’s drive of (the) majority of (the) population on the east coast — and is located in close proximity to the Wilmington Port," Pritchard said in an email last week.

    She said FTCC is also partnering with Bladen Community College and Robeson Community College to allow the use of the driving pad at the facility.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CW5yZ_0wFLKSWb00

    Class offerings at FTCC's truck training center

    Pritchard said FTCC offers four to five 10-week CDL Class A courses and 5-week CDL Class B passenger bus courses each year, approximately every two months.

    Pritchard said initial programs at FTCC's Truck Training Center will include training students to obtain their Class A and Class B CDL licensure. Eventually, the center will be expanded for the training of diesel mechanics, a career that has seen a decline with an estimated 80,000 job vacancies and an expected additional 28,000 openings each year until 2030 , Pritchard said.

    She said that FTCC currently has three full-time instructors and four part-time instructors.

    "Once the facility is up and running, the College hopes to employ approximately 10-16 full-time instructors in the CDL program alone," she said.

    Pritchard said the new Truck Training Center is part of the regional Supply Chain Transport Complex at Fayetteville Technical Community College. FTCC's Supply Chain Transport Complex is a facility designed to enhance training programs in transportation and logistics.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LB4Hs_0wFLKSWb00

    Who is funding FTCC's new truck training center?

    Pritchard said the North Carolina General Assembly allocated $10 million for the Truck Training Center project in the biennium budget passed in November 2021. She said FTCC received $400,000 from the Cannon Foundation to help purchase trucks and other equipment for the complex. and that the college is also awaiting responses from two other funding sources for the additional financing required to complete the project. She said the remainder of the funding for Phase 1 will come from institutional resources.

    "The facility’s development coincides with the growth in the regional economy by companies that rely on trucking to deliver their products — for example, Amazon and American Titanium Metal, among others," Pritchard said.

    Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Tech building a new $10M Truck Training Center to address industry needs

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Simone Bailey
    1d ago
    I'm interested in obtaining my CDL
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy