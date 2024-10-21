Fayetteville Tech building a new $10M Truck Training Center to address industry needs

Fayetteville Technical Community College is building a new facility to train truck drivers and mechanics to meet a growing demand in the transportation industry.

The first phase of development of the college's Truck Training Center includes the construction of a 13-acre driving pad, along with infrastructure such as parking facilities, sidewalks and stormwater controls, said Catherine Pritchard, FTCC spokeswoman. She said the estimated cost of the project is $19.6 million, with $10.8 million allocated for Phase 1, and $8.8 million for Phase 2. Phase 2 includes the construction of a classroom facility, lab space, a service bay and an office building.

“This facility will more than double our training capacity, allowing us to accommodate around 250 students per year," Pritchard said.

She said the college anticipates that Phase 1 will take eight months to complete and hopes to have the phase completed by October 2025.

FTCC's truck training center

Pritchard said the new training center is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and job market. She said that FTCC has been training students in these skills since 2016 and that currently, FTCC trains approximately 75 to 100 students annually, with a hire rate of over 90% for graduates. She said the addition of the facility comes as the U.S. faces a shortage of 80,000 to 100,000 over-the-road drivers each year.

She said FTCC has several transport companies that partner with the college on advisory committees and to hire students, including Tidewater Transport, Slay Transport, Schneider, TMC, Steins Transport, Core-Mark, McElroy Truck Lines, Variety Wholesale Distributors, Howard Transportation, Coca-Cola, Old Dominion, England Transportation, Smithfield Foods and Food Lion.

"The Fayetteville/Cumberland Labor market has a significant number of warehouse/distribution centers and the region from I-95 to Highway 74 is a growing distribution hub being midway between NY and Miami — within one day’s drive of (the) majority of (the) population on the east coast — and is located in close proximity to the Wilmington Port," Pritchard said in an email last week.

She said FTCC is also partnering with Bladen Community College and Robeson Community College to allow the use of the driving pad at the facility.

Class offerings at FTCC's truck training center

Pritchard said FTCC offers four to five 10-week CDL Class A courses and 5-week CDL Class B passenger bus courses each year, approximately every two months.

Pritchard said initial programs at FTCC's Truck Training Center will include training students to obtain their Class A and Class B CDL licensure. Eventually, the center will be expanded for the training of diesel mechanics, a career that has seen a decline with an estimated 80,000 job vacancies and an expected additional 28,000 openings each year until 2030 , Pritchard said.

She said that FTCC currently has three full-time instructors and four part-time instructors.

"Once the facility is up and running, the College hopes to employ approximately 10-16 full-time instructors in the CDL program alone," she said.

Pritchard said the new Truck Training Center is part of the regional Supply Chain Transport Complex at Fayetteville Technical Community College. FTCC's Supply Chain Transport Complex is a facility designed to enhance training programs in transportation and logistics.

Who is funding FTCC's new truck training center?

Pritchard said the North Carolina General Assembly allocated $10 million for the Truck Training Center project in the biennium budget passed in November 2021. She said FTCC received $400,000 from the Cannon Foundation to help purchase trucks and other equipment for the complex. and that the college is also awaiting responses from two other funding sources for the additional financing required to complete the project. She said the remainder of the funding for Phase 1 will come from institutional resources.

"The facility’s development coincides with the growth in the regional economy by companies that rely on trucking to deliver their products — for example, Amazon and American Titanium Metal, among others," Pritchard said.

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Tech building a new $10M Truck Training Center to address industry needs