Your guide to trunk-or-treat events and trick-or-treat hours in the Fayetteville area

Cumberland County area families will have the opportunity to enjoy fall and dress up and score candy from now through the end of the month.

Local businesses, organizations and churches will be hosting trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events at the end of the month.

Here are a few scheduled events.

Visit fayobserver.com to check out other fall events happening this month.

Municipal events

Downtown Fayetteville: Cool Spring Downtown District will host trick-or-treat in downtown Fayetteville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Local businesses, merchants, and retailers will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters of all ages. Visit visitdowntownfayetteville.com for more information.

Halloween trick-or-treating: Trick-or-treat hours in Cumberland County, which includes Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Spring Lake, are from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, according to Sheriff Ennis Wright's Facebook page.

Fort Liberty: Fort Liberty's Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting several events this month, while unit family readiness groups will notify soldiers and families of unit-specific events like trunk-or-treat.

Church events

Trunk-or-Treat! From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Victory Church, 404 Quality Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1048381016952091 for more information.

Trunk-or-treat and chili cook-off: From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Living Water Church, 2040 N. Bragg Blvd. in Spring Lake: Visit facebook.com/events/1649809282542626 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Impact Church, 1040 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake. Visit facebook.com/events/3763719987275063 for more information.

Light the Night Trunk-or-Treat : Hosted by First Baptist Church of Raeford from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Old Armory Park, 423 E. Central Ave. in Raeford: Visit facebook.com/events/1023511356122315 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Northwood Temple, 4250 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/NorthwoodTemple for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2505 Village Drive, Fayetteville. Features trunk-or-treat and games. Visit facebook.com/events/883654477029718 for more information.

Fall Festival : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Faymont Baptist Church, 3663 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1057395145533992 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Village Presbyterian Church, 5303 Spruce Drive, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/454252377629091 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at LaFayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/414889058057058 for more information.

Fall Festival: Starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween at Village Baptist Church, 906 S. McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville. Features trunk-or-treat, carnival games and bounce houses. Visit facebook.com/events/1098247735281087 for more information.

Business events

Trunk-or-Treat : From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Freddy's Frozen Custards & Steakburgers, 4825 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1597051024579055 for more information.

Trick-or-Treat . From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Lori's Ace Home & Hardware, 2800 Raeford Road, Suite 24A, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/406852522436352 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at American's Home Place, 3266 Sanderosa Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1053326869860487 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Nightshade Tattoo Society, 950 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake. Visit facebook.com/events/1612089709373588 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Fit4Life Health Clubs, 2020 Hopes Mills Road in Hopes Mills. Visit facebook.com/events/1354847718809428 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Feather Ridge Equestrian, 2132 Evans Dairy Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1605066123381869 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Triangle Rock Club, 5213 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1222697055544484 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Behavior Change Agents, 5948 Fisher Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/412163608281982 for more information.

Trick-or-Treat Market : From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/events/1052336449209220 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat: From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Housing Mentors, 924 Brighton Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/563828156316671 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Spa Fitness & Wellness Center, 860 Elm St. in Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1045266066980749 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Patriot K-Nine Training and Behavior, 3760 Sycamore Dairy Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/712928690957723 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Kraken Skulls, 822 Shannon Drive. Visit facebook.com/events/1440168239990064 for more information.

Nonprofit, school and government events

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Cumberland County Animal Services, 4704 Corporation Drive, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/542688808147043 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Hosted by Kindah Temple No. 62 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ferguson-Easley Elementary, 1857 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/3810605752598493 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, at VFW Post 670 and Auxiliary, 3928 Doc Bennett Road, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/538397938644205 for more information.

Halloween in Hope Mills: Hosted by the town of Hope Mills and Rockfish Elementary will host Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5763 Rockfish Road. Visit townofhopemills.com for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Freedom Christian Academy, 3130 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1234862321048362 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Hope Mills Shrinettes Org and Hope Mills Shrine Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at 4461 Cameron Road, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/events/449050577974342 for more information.

Trick-or-Treat : From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Poe House, 801 Arsenal Ave. in Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1713575052756813 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Hosted by John Griffin Middle, Honeycutt Elementary School and Honeycutt Elementary PTA from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at 4665 Lakewood Drive, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/446248814552785 for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat : Hosted by the West Cumberland unit of Girl Scout North Carolina Coastal Pines Service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, 874 Elm St., Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/1208463463703565 for more information.

Halloween Hotdog Giveaway: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Positive Lifestyles LLC, 7212 Ainsley St. in Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/events/343463875003944 for more information.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Your guide to trunk-or-treat events and trick-or-treat hours in the Fayetteville area