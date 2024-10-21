Vote for The Fayetteville Observer's Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25

We have three impressive high school students up for The Fayetteville Observer's Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25.

Each week, local high schools nominate students for their outstanding academic and school achievements and community service. Readers will be able to cast their votes for The Fayetteville Observer Student of the Week between 5 a.m. Monday and noon Thursday every week during the traditional school year. We'll announce each week's winner at 5 a.m. Friday.

High school administrators or teachers who want to submit a nomination or have questions about the program can email studentoftheweek@fayobserver.com . Nominations are open now for next week's poll, but please remember that only school staff can nominate students. Be sure to tell us the students' name, grade and why you're nominating them for Student of the Week.

Scroll to the bottom of the story to vote in the poll, and make sure to read the nominations before you vote. The nominations have been edited for style and grammar.

Hannah Adams, senior, Massey Hill Classical High School

Hannah attends Massey Hill Classical High School. She is involved in various after-school activities, including the Trio Club, which prepares students for college, and Talent Search. Hannah is quiet, friendly and very outgoing. She is a senior and hopes to further her education at FTCC, FSU or the School of the Arts, where she can study digital art and animation. Hannah enjoys drawing, reading and writing.

During her free time, she enjoys drawing cartoons or action figures.

Amber Johnson, senior, Gray's Creek High School

Amber is a thoughtful, intelligent and respectful student here at Gray's Creek High School who seems to never run out of energy! She is a first-semester senior with a 3.83 -weighted GPA.

Amber is the president of Diversity Club, G.E.M.S. Club and also Delta G.E.M.S club President. She is a member of our dynamic Student Government Association organization, and this year she volunteered to be a team member on our homecoming Powder Puff quad. That was something to see!

Amber is also a Silver and Bronze Girls Scouts recipient, a model for North Carolina Coastal Pines, choir president/section leader in her church and a Cumberland County Ambassador for Alongside.

Naria Wright, senior, Gray's Creek High School

Naria Wright is a senior at Grays Creek High School who has maintained straight "A's" since her freshman year. She is taking honor classes as well as taking college courses at FTCC. Naria is the captain of the Gray's Creek Lady Bears Varsity Basketball Team and wants to be a pediatric nurse in the future. She volunteers with hospice and will be doing an internship with her pediatric doctor starting next month. Naria has a 4.6 weighted GPA and a 4.0 unweighted GPA and is ranked number 13 out of her class of 412.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Vote for The Fayetteville Observer's Student of the Week for Oct. 21-25