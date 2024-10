Are Cumberland County commissioners looking to smoke out vaping on county property?

Cumberland County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would prohibit vaping in and on county property, except facilities under the operational control of the Civic Center Commission and the Fayetteville Cumberland Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.

The proposed ordinance was presented to commissioners Thursday.

In a memo to commissioners, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said that the Civic Center Commission requested it have the authority to regulate vaping in facilities over which it has responsibility.

Moorefield said the proposed vaping ordinance is similar to the county’s smoking ordinance that regulates tobacco products in all county-owned or leased buildings, grounds and motor vehicles, except certain entertainment and recreation facilities.

“The vaping ordinance uses the statutory authority for the board to adopt ordinances to promote the public health, safety and general welfare of the county’s citizens and the board of commissioners’ responsibility to supervise the use of county property,” Moorefield said. “These types of ordinances are typically referred to as 'police-powers' ordinances and require the board to consider public health data to justify adoption of the ordinance.”

According to the proposed ordinance, a study supported by the National Institutes of Health and approved by the institutional review board of the University of Southern California found that secondhand nicotine increased the risk of bronchitis symptoms and shortness of breath among young adults.

The proposed ordinance also cites concerns about the health effects of secondhand e-cigarettes from the American Cancer Society , U.S. Surgeon General, American Heart Association and Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease.

The ordinance further states that based on a 2016 conclusion by the Surgeon General, the American Lung Association found that secondhand emissions from vaping contain nicotine, ultrafine particles, “flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds such as benzene, which is found in car exhaust; and heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead.”

According to the ordinance, commissioners will be considering whether they think secondhand vaping aerosols can be offensive and an annoyance to some bystanders.

“The board of commissioners acknowledges this research is on-going and further study is needed,” the proposed ordinance states. “However, the board of commissioners finds that the regulation of vaping by this article is intended to minimize the potential harm to public health and create a healthy, welcoming environment upon and within the county’s facilities for the county’s employees and citizens.”

According to the proposed ordinance, if approved, signs stating “NO VAPING” would be posted in every county building or public building, on the grounds or other places where vaping is prohibited.

If the ordinance is approved, those found in violation would face a fine of up to $50.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Are Cumberland County commissioners looking to smoke out vaping on county property?