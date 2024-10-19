Open in App
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Does UNC play today? College football schedule for Tar Heels' next game after Week 8 bye

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3ISv_0wDQ59Ii00

    North Carolina football raced off to a 3-0 start to the season but is limping into its Week 8 bye on a four-game losing skid.

    The Tar Heels (3-4, 0-3 ACC) opened with three straight wins over Minnesota (19-17), Charlotte (38-20) and North Carolina Central (45-10), but have lost matchups to James Madison (70-50), Duke (21-20), Pitt (34-24) and Georgia Tech (41-34) to put its 2024 season in peril. The Tar Heels allowed a school record of points in the loss to the Dukes and then blew a 20-0 lead against the Blue Devils.

    Coach Mack Brown and his team will look to regroup during the bye week, hoping for better results and to get the team back on track. Brown, 73, is in his sixth season of his second stint as the coach for the Tar Heels and he is the oldest coach in FBS football this season.

    Despite the team's rut, superstar running back Omarion Hampton has continued to have a strong showing with 155 carries for 901 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell has 1,367 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

    North Carolina returns to action in Week 9 with an ACC game at Virginia. Here's what you need to know about the Tar Heels' remaining schedule:

    Does North Carolina football play today?

    No, North Carolina football does not play this week. It will be on the first of its two bye weeks during Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

    UNC returns to action in Week 9 on the road against Virginia. The following week, the Tar Heels travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State on the road. North Carolina will play two more games before its next scheduled bye week on Nov. 9 before closing the season with two non-conference games, including the season-finale against in-state rival NC State.

    North Carolina football schedule 2024

    Here's a full look at the Tar Heels' schedule in 2024:

    All times Eastern

    • Thursday, Aug. 29: at Minnesota (W, 19-17)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Charlotte (W, 38-20)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. North Carolina Central (W, 45-10)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. James Madison (L, 70-50)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: at Duke* (L, 21-20)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Pitt* (L, 34-24)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Georgia Tech* (L, 41-34)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at Virginia* | Noon | The CW Network ( Fubo )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: at Florida State*
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE
    • Saturday, No. 16: vs. Wake Forest*
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: at Boston College*
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. NC State*
    • Record: 3-4, 0-3 ACC

    * Denotes ACC game

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Does UNC play today? College football schedule for Tar Heels' next game after Week 8 bye

