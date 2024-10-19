Open in App
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Regional gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $2.93 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $2.90 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in the Lower Atlantic region has fallen about 4 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.88 on Dec. 18, 2023, and as high as $3.66 on Aug. 7, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in the Lower Atlantic region was 9% higher at $3.20 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.fayobserver.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.17, making prices in the Lower Atlantic region about 7.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.14 per gallon.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Lower Atlantic states includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

