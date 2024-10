Changes are coming to Fisher Road. NCDOT wants input from Cumberland County residents

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposal to widen Fisher Road in Western Cumberland County.

NCDOT will hold an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at John Griffin Middle School, 5551 Fisher Road, where residents can review design maps, ask questions and submit comments, according to an NCDOT news release. The proposed project aims to widen Fisher Road from Strickland Bridge Road to Bingham Drive — transforming it from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median — with the goal to alleviate congestion and enhance safety, particularly near two local schools, the news release said.

Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for NCDOT, told the Observer last week that the widening of Fisher Road in Fayetteville, extending into Hope Mills, aims to alleviate congestion and better manage traffic as the area experiences new developments. One such development is Georgetown Estates, which will feature 346 single-family homes starting at $388,000. This community will have access from Fisher Road, along with a secondary entrance on Jacob's Creek Circle.

Key features of the project include the construction of a multi-lane roundabout at Fisher and McKinnon Farm roads, new sidewalks and multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as reduced conflict intersections at several connecting subdivisions, the release said. The designs will direct drivers exiting the subdivisions to turn right, with a dedicated lane available for safe U-turns. The design will still allow drivers on Fisher Road to turn left at some of the side roads that connect to the subdivisions, the release said.

For those unable to attend the meeting, comments can be submitted online or by contacting the project team via email at cumberland@publicinput.com or by phone at 984-205-6615 using project code No. 10723. Feedback received by Nov. 8 will be considered in the final design, the release said.

NCDOT will provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities and language assistance upon request. Anyone requiring special services should contact Lauren Putnam at lnputnam1@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6072 to make arrangements, the release said.

