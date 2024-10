'Somewhat unforeseen': Fayetteville Dogwood Festival director resigns after 10 days

Fayetteville’s Dogwood Festival is searching for a new executive director after a hire who started last month resigned in 10 days.

Jim Long Jr., who started work as director on Oct. 1, said he was “disappointed” that the situation did not work out and said things had gotten off to a great start.

But: “After our first board meeting, I just realized it wasn’t going to be a good fit for me,” he said.

Long, whose background includes race track promotions, said he did not have anything more to add.

In an interview Oct. 2, he had expressed optimism, saying of the festival: “I think the future is bright. The future’s so bright we gotta wear some shades.”

Andrew Porter, chairman of the festival board, said Long’s decision was “somewhat unforeseen.”

But he said the festival board had already posted a job listing for director and expressed confidence the festival would be held in the spring as intended. The festival has been without a director since May of last year, when Sarahgrace Mitchell left after two years to take another job .

The street festival has traditionally been one of the city’s marquee events but has suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic from declining attendance and a loss of multiple board members.

Porter said much of that loss was through attrition and board members’ other professional commitments.

“Our board was decimated,” he said, adding that it dropped from 15 members to seven in a short time span.

That group still managed to hold a festival this year, he said.

Now, the board has 14 members who are “driven and discussing this matter daily” and $80,000 in the bank, he said. Each member serves three years.

“We had to get the board back to bylaw compliance before we could make any decisions, such as hiring an executive director,” he said, adding that the organization was also making sure its tax forms were up-to-date.

He said the board is moving at a more deliberate pace.

“We've implemented a lot of different policies to make sure that we don't end up in dire straits again,” he said.

He added: “We have a plan in place. It’s just hiring a person to carry out that plan.”

