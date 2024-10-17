Open in App
    Opinion: Cumberland school board's Carrie Sutton: A thank you for the opportunity to serve

    By Carrie Sutton,

    2 days ago

    As I reflect on my time serving as a Board of Education member, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this incredible community that has entrusted me with the privilege of serving you. It has been a journey filled with challenges, growth and most importantly, connections with each of you that I will cherish forever.

    When I first took office, I was eager to make a difference. I envisioned a community where collaboration, understanding and progress could thrive. I envisioned every child having the opportunity for a sound education. With every meeting, every event and every conversation, I learned more about the unique needs and aspirations that make our community what it is. Your voices guided my decisions and your stories inspired me to advocate even more for equality in education, as well as justice and opportunity for all of our students, especially the marginalized and often overlooked students.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMnX1_0wAL2J9E00

    My commitment to Cumberland, community is steadfast

    In serving you, I have witnessed the power of unity within this community, whether it was tackling local issues that were near and dear to us or championing initiatives that would directly affect our students and families. It was your unwavering support, engagement and encouragement that made all the difference. You shared your ideas as well as your concerns with me and I tried my best to be the voice for each of you.

    OPINION Pitts: Cumberland is right to punt on Fort Liberty location for E.E. Smith High School

    While my official role as a Board of Education member may be concluding, my commitment to our community remains steadfast. I am excited to continue collaborating and advocating for each of you, leveraging the connections I’ve built and supporting the initiatives that provide learning opportunities for all children. The relationships forged and the lessons learned will guide me as I transition into the next chapter of my life — one where my hope is to remain an active participant in advocating for our public schools.

    As you make your decisions on who deserves your votes in the upcoming elections, I urge you to select representatives who will continue to advocate for public education, marginalized students and collaborative relationships to continue to move our community forward. All children deserve a quality education.

    Thank you for allowing me the honor to serve as your Cumberland County Board of Education District Three Representative. Your trust, support and encouragement have been invaluable.

    With warmest regards,

    Carrie Sutton represents District 3 on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

    Sly73
    1d ago
    Then change School policy back to No Tolerance that would benefit the majority of the students.
