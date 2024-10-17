Fayetteville State University homecoming 2024: Your ultimate guide to more than 50 events

(This story was updated to add new information.)
The Number One Homecoming On Earth 2024 is on the horizon.
Broncos near and far are preparing to come to the All-American City for a week to celebrate the pride and heritage of Fayetteville State University. This year, the FSU Broncos are set to take on the Shaw University Bears.
For those looking to celebrate the Number One Homecoming on Earth, here is a list of events taking place on and off campus. Note that not all events are associated with Fayetteville State University. University-sanctioned events are marked accordingly.
Fayetteville State University-sanctioned events
Homecoming Countdown Concert w/ YTB Fatt & DJ Daway (FSU students only — FSU event)
Parkin Lot Pimpin (FSU event)
- When: Starting at 6 p.m. Monday
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheater at FSU
Nightmare on the Murchison(FSU event)
- When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Multipurpose Rooms at FSU
DJ in the Cafe (FSU students only — FSU event)
- When: Starts at noon Wednesday
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center at FSU
- Admission: Free
Broncos in Blanco Party(FSU event)
- When: Starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Cook Quad at FSU
Annual Alumni and Friends Welcome Cocktail Party (Wine Down @ Dusk) (FSU event)
Homecoming Coronation: There’s No Place Like Blue City(FSU event)
Hangout Thursday(FSU event)
- When: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 24
- Where: Uptown's Chicken & Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville
- Admission: Free
Golden Bronco Society Brunch (Milestone Reunion Golden Broncos only-FSU event)
Professional Round-Up Career Exploration Alumni Panel(FSU event)
- When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25
- Where: Lyons Science Annex Room 120/121 at FSU
- Admission: Free
1867 & Park Bash(FSU event)
- When: Event starts at noon Oct. 25
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheater at FSU
'Come Back and Give Back' to FSU Annual Day Party (FSU event)
- When: 2 -6 p.m. Oct. 25
- Where: Rep’ Your Decade Costume Party @ Club Halo, 1501 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
- Admission: $25/$50 for VIP, plus cash bar
Homecoming Stepshow featuring Danny Rag (FSU event)
Homecoming Parade (FSU event)
2024 Milestone Reunion Class Celebration Lunch & Reunion Class Photos(FSU event)
- When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26
- Where: Student Center Terrace at FSU
- Admission: $20 registration (deadline Oct. 18) at uncfsu.edu/homecoming
FSU Broncos vs. Shaw Bears(FSU event)
Homecoming Center Stage(FSU event)
- When: Starts at 4 p.m.
- Where: FSU Greek Plots at FSU
FSU Alumni Gospel Choir 2024 Annual Concert (FSU event)
- When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Shaw Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: Free
Bronco Blast: After Game Party (FSU event)
- When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday
- Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive, Fayetteville
- Admission: Tickets are $40 in advance at fsunaa.org/bronco-blast or $45 at the door.
Farewell Fellowship & Recognition Service (FSU event)
- When: 9 - 10 a.m. Oct. 27
- Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive, Fayetteville
- Admission: Free
8th Annual Miss FSU Alumnae Queens Legacy Tea (FSU event)
SAC Gospel Showcase (FSU students only — FSU event)
- When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27 (Doors open at 5 p.m.)
- Where: Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: Tickets are $25 at uncfsu.edu/homecoming or $30 at the door
Sunday
The Ho Down: The Official NOHOE Kickoff Trail Ride Edition
The Midnight Brunch
- When: Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie Road, Fayetteville
- Admission: Free, RSVP on resy.com
Overcapacity: The Homecoming Countdown Afterparty
Monday
Girl’s Night Out: Pink Out Edition
Tuesday
Meet The Greeks 3
- When: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Where: Uptown's Chicken & Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville
- Admission: Tickets start at $5
Taco Tuesday: Homecoming Edition
A.B.C. (Anything But A Cup): Geeks and Freaks Edition
Wednesday
DRUNKchella: The Premier Karaoke Experience NOHOE Edition
Thursday
T.E.D. Thursdays Presents Are We Drunk Yet?
I Got 5 On It
The Start Up! Game Night
Friday
Fayetteville State Bronco Alumni Comedy Show hosted by Danny Rag
Fish Fry & FSU Cigar Experience
- When: 2 to 6 p.m.
- Where: Alpha Plot at FSU
Confessions: The Alumni Day Party
Pre-Game Mixer
SmokeOWT 2.0
Vibez: An R&B Event
- When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Where: The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville
- Admission: $25/$40 (VIP) on eventpasshero.com
No Sections @ Moose Lodge
Demure: The Official All-Black Party
NOIR 5: The Free Alumni All Black Affair
Saturday
Homecoming 2: Michael 'Boy Wonder' Williams Jr. vs. Demarcus 'Chop Chop' Corley
Bronco Blanco: The White Party
The Black Party
Off The Grid @ the Qompound
Euphoria: The Young Alumni Open Bar Experience
Frank Johnson Live
Quality Kontrol: The All-Night Greek Juice Party
Bronco House Party
- When: Open bar 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and brunch and more, 2 - 6 a.m.
- Where: Main Event, 580 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville
- Admission: $50, call or text 929-752-8417 for more information.
Sunday
Denim & White II Day Party
Area ‘67: The Young Alumni Experience
Homecoming is a time for students, staff, and alumni to celebrate their love and pride for FSU. Happy NOHOE and happy birthday to my son, RJ. Plan accordingly. Be safe. Be responsible. Salute to the Broncos and every activist getting active. Peace.
Rakeem “Keem” Jones is a community advocate, father of four and the owner of Keem Jones Content Collection . He can be reached at keemjonescontent@gmail.com .
