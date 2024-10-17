Fayetteville State University homecoming 2024: Your ultimate guide to more than 50 events

(This story was updated to add new information.)

The Number One Homecoming On Earth 2024 is on the horizon.

Broncos near and far are preparing to come to the All-American City for a week to celebrate the pride and heritage of Fayetteville State University. This year, the FSU Broncos are set to take on the Shaw University Bears.

For those looking to celebrate the Number One Homecoming on Earth, here is a list of events taking place on and off campus. Note that not all events are associated with Fayetteville State University. University-sanctioned events are marked accordingly.

Fayetteville State University-sanctioned events

Homecoming Countdown Concert w/ YTB Fatt & DJ Daway (FSU students only — FSU event)

When: Events starts at 11 p.m. Sunday (Doors open at 10 p.m.)

Where: Seabrook Auditorium at Fayetteville State University

Admission: $30 with FSU ID, plus fees on etix.com

Parkin Lot Pimpin (FSU event)

When: Starting at 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheater at FSU

Nightmare on the Murchison(FSU event)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Multipurpose Rooms at FSU

DJ in the Cafe (FSU students only — FSU event)

When: Starts at noon Wednesday

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center at FSU

Admission: Free

Broncos in Blanco Party(FSU event)

When: Starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Cook Quad at FSU

Annual Alumni and Friends Welcome Cocktail Party (Wine Down @ Dusk) (FSU event)

When: 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Seabrook Auditorium Lobby & Terrace at FSU

Admission: $20 at uncfsu.edu/homecoming

Homecoming Coronation: There’s No Place Like Blue City(FSU event)

When: Show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Felton J. Capel Arena at FSU

Admission: Students can RSVP on Bronco Advantage

Hangout Thursday(FSU event)

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 24

Where: Uptown's Chicken & Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Free

Golden Bronco Society Brunch (Milestone Reunion Golden Broncos only-FSU event)

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 25

Where: Bronco Lounge at FSU's Student Center

Admission: RSVP required at uncfsu.edu/homecoming. Open to classes of 1949; 1954; 1959; 1964; 1969; 1974

Professional Round-Up Career Exploration Alumni Panel(FSU event)

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Lyons Science Annex Room 120/121 at FSU

Admission: Free

1867 & Park Bash(FSU event)

When: Event starts at noon Oct. 25

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheater at FSU

'Come Back and Give Back' to FSU Annual Day Party (FSU event)

When: 2 -6 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Rep’ Your Decade Costume Party @ Club Halo, 1501 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Admission: $25/$50 for VIP, plus cash bar

Homecoming Stepshow featuring Danny Rag (FSU event)

When: Show starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Felton J. Capel Arena at FSU

Admission: $20 general admission on etix.com or $30 at the door

Homecoming Parade (FSU event)

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Murchison Road, starting at Moore and Bruner streets

2024 Milestone Reunion Class Celebration Lunch & Reunion Class Photos(FSU event)

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Student Center Terrace at FSU

Admission: $20 registration (deadline Oct. 18) at uncfsu.edu/homecoming

FSU Broncos vs. Shaw Bears(FSU event)

When: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium at FSU

Admission: Tickets for $25-$60 available on uncfsu.edu/homecoming

Homecoming Center Stage(FSU event)

When: Starts at 4 p.m.

Where: FSU Greek Plots at FSU

FSU Alumni Gospel Choir 2024 Annual Concert (FSU event)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Shaw Auditorium at FSU

Admission: Free

Bronco Blast: After Game Party (FSU event)

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $40 in advance at fsunaa.org/bronco-blast or $45 at the door.

Farewell Fellowship & Recognition Service (FSU event)

When: 9 - 10 a.m. Oct. 27

Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Free

8th Annual Miss FSU Alumnae Queens Legacy Tea (FSU event)

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Ballroom at FSU

Admission: Tickets are $35 on etix.com

SAC Gospel Showcase (FSU students only — FSU event)

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27 (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

Where: Seabrook Auditorium at FSU

Admission: Tickets are $25 at uncfsu.edu/homecoming or $30 at the door

Sunday

The Ho Down: The Official NOHOE Kickoff Trail Ride Edition

When: 2 p.m. - until

Where: Location to be announced

Admission: Tickets start at $10 on eventbrite.com

The Midnight Brunch

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie Road, Fayetteville

Admission: Free, RSVP on resy.com

Overcapacity: The Homecoming Countdown Afterparty

When: Midnight to 3 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville, location to be announced

Admission: Free. RSVP before 12:30 a.m. $20 to skip the line on eventbrite.com

Monday

Girl’s Night Out: Pink Out Edition

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: CRU Lounge, 114 Gillespie St.

Admission: Free, RSVP on eventbrite.com

Tuesday

Meet The Greeks 3

When: 7 p.m. to midnight

Where: Uptown's Chicken & Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets start at $5

Taco Tuesday: Homecoming Edition

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie St.

Admission: Free, RSVP on eventbrite.com

A.B.C. (Anything But A Cup): Geeks and Freaks Edition

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville. Specific location will be sent to ticketholders

Admission: Tickets start at $10 on eventbrite.com

Wednesday

DRUNKchella: The Premier Karaoke Experience NOHOE Edition

When: 9 p.m. to 2 am.

Where: Plush Sports Lounge, 108 NC 210, Spring Lake

Admission: Free entry before 11 p.m. RSVP or buy VIP admission for $20 on eventbrite.com

Thursday

T.E.D. Thursdays Presents Are We Drunk Yet?

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

Admission: Free, RSVP on eventbrite.com

I Got 5 On It

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville, specific location to be announced

Admission: $5 entry until midnight. $20 to skip the line on eventbrite.com

The Start Up! Game Night

Friday

Fayetteville State Bronco Alumni Comedy Show hosted by Danny Rag

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $26 and $35 on eventbrite.com

Fish Fry & FSU Cigar Experience

When: 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Alpha Plot at FSU

Confessions: The Alumni Day Party

When: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

Admission: Free, RSVP on eventbrite

Pre-Game Mixer

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Anchor Allie’s, 1204 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville

Admission: Admission is $25 on eventbrite.com

SmokeOWT 2.0

When: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Where: Fayetteville Motor Speedway, 4480 Doc Bennett Road, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $20/$40 on eventbrite.com

Vibez: An R&B Event

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville

Admission: $25/$40 (VIP) on eventpasshero.com

No Sections @ Moose Lodge

When: 10 p.m. - until

Where: Moose Lodge, 3740 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets start at $22 on eventpasshero.com

Demure: The Official All-Black Party

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville, location to be announced

Admission: Tickets start at $10 on Eventbrite

NOIR 5: The Free Alumni All Black Affair

When: Doors open at 10 p.m.

Where: Bloom Of Fayetteville, 984 Old McPherson Road, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $10 for general admission or $25 to skip the line, available on eventbrite.com

Saturday

Homecoming 2: Michael 'Boy Wonder' Williams Jr. vs. Demarcus 'Chop Chop' Corley

When: Fights begin at 6:15 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Where: Crown Arena, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets start at $20 on Ticketmaster

Bronco Blanco: The White Party

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Bloom of Fayetteville, 984 Old McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $30 and $60 on eventbrite.com

The Black Party

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $25 on eventpasshero.com

Off The Grid @ the Qompound

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Location with ticket purchase

Admission: Tickets are $25 to $150 (to reserve a tent) on eventpasshero.com

Euphoria: The Young Alumni Open Bar Experience

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $10 to $40 at eventbrite.com

Frank Johnson Live

Quality Kontrol: The All-Night Greek Juice Party

When: Doors open at 11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fayetteville — exact location to be announced

Admission: Tickets range from $10 to $40 on eventbrite.com

Bronco House Party

When: Open bar 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and brunch and more, 2 - 6 a.m.

Where: Main Event, 580 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville

Admission: $50, call or text 929-752-8417 for more information.

Sunday

Denim & White II Day Party

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Bloom of Fayetteville, 984 Old McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville

Admission: Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite

Area ‘67: The Young Alumni Experience

When: 6 p.m.

Where: CRU Fayetteville, 114 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

Admission: Free, RSVP on eventbrite.com

Homecoming is a time for students, staff, and alumni to celebrate their love and pride for FSU. Happy NOHOE and happy birthday to my son, RJ. Plan accordingly. Be safe. Be responsible. Salute to the Broncos and every activist getting active. Peace.

Rakeem “Keem” Jones is a community advocate, father of four and the owner of Keem Jones Content Collection . He can be reached at keemjonescontent@gmail.com .

