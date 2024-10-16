Cumberland County will close the parking lot in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse next week as preparations begin for the Crown Event Center project, the county announced Tuesday.

Effective 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, the public will be required to find alternative parking options, according to a news release from the county. The primary location for courthouse visitors and courthouse and county employees will be the parking lot behind First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville, accessible via the driveway on the 200 block of Person Street. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, the release said.

ADA-accessible parking will still be available behind the courthouse, and a drop-off lane will remain operational in front of the building. Visitors using the Person Street lot can enter the courthouse through the front entrance, with the most accessible entry point located at the back near the ATM, the release said.

County parking lots at the Historic Courthouse at 130 Gillespie St. and Veterans Services at 301 E. Russell St. will remain reserved for those specific facilities.

Two county-owned gravel lots at 334 Person St. and 125 S. Kennedy St. are available for public use at no cost, the release said.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners in November 2022 chose the courthouse parking lot as the site of the Crown Event Center, expected to open in spring 2027.

A new parking deck, set to be built behind the courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, is planned for completion in 2026 , the release said.

For additional downtown parking options, the city of Fayetteville offers a detailed map on its website .

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County to close courthouse parking lot for Crown Event Center construction