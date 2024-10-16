Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the campaign website for Marlando D. Pridgen.)

Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina for the 2024 elections that will decide the president of the United States, governor of North Carolina and other federal, state and local races.

Below are all the races that will appear on Cumberland County ballots, with candidates and races listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

President and Vice President of the United States

U.S. House of Representatives District 7

U.S. House of Representatives District 9

N.C. Governor

Incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who is finishing his second term, is limited to two terms as governor.

N.C. Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, is running for governor.

N.C. Attorney General

Incumbent Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, is running for governor.

Rep. Jeff Jackson , Democratic Party

Rep. Dan Bishop , Republican Party

N.C. Auditor

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

Sean Haugh , Libertarian Party

Sarah Taber , Democratic Party

Incumbent Steve Troxler , Republican Party

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance

Natasha Marcus , Democratic Party

Incumbent Mike Causey , Republican Party

N.C. Commissioner of Labor

Incumbent Josh Dobson, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.

Luke Farley , Republican Party

Braxton Winston II , Democratic Party

N.C. Secretary of State

Incumbent Elaine Marshall , Democratic Party

Chad Brown , Republican Party

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction

Incumbent Catherine Truitt lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow.

N.C. Treasurer

Incumbent Dale Folwell lost his bid for governor during the Republican primary.

Brad Briner , Republican Party

Wesley Harris , Democratic Party

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6

Jefferson G. Griffin , Republican Party

Incumbent Judge Allison Riggs , Democratic Party

N.C. Court of Appeals seats

Seat 12

Tom Murry , Republican Party

Incumbent Judge Carolyn Jennings Thompson , Democratic Party

Seat 14

Ed Eldred , Democratic Party

Incumbent Judge Valerie Zachary , Republican Party

Seat 15

Chris Freeman defeated incumbent Judge Hunter Murphy in the Republican primary.

N.C. House of Representatives

District 42

Incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.

District 43

District 44

District 45

Incumbent Rep. Frances Vinell Jackson , Democratic Party (unopposed)

N.C. State Senate

District 19

Semone Pemberton , Republican Party

Steven Swinton, Libertarian Party

Incumbent Sen. Val Applewhite , Democratic Party

District 21

Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14

All three seats up for election on the Cumberland County District Court are unopposed.

Seat 8

Incumbent Judge Tiffany Marie Whitfield, Democratic Party

Seat 9

Incumbent Judge Lou Olivera, Democratic Party

Seat 10

Incumbent Judge Cull Jordan, Democratic Party

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2

Three Democrats and three Republicans are running to fill three seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. Two of the seats are open because the incumbents, Republicans Michael Boose and Jimmy Keefe, aren't seeking reelection. The third seat is held by incumbent Toni Stewart.

Cumberland County Register of Deeds

Longtime Register of Deeds Lee Warren, a Democrat, did not file for reelection. Andra Brewington, a Democrat, is the only candidate on the ballot for the November general election.

Cumberland County Board of Education

Fifteen candidates, including five incumbents, are running for six seats on the nonpartisan nine-member Cumberland County Board of Education this year.

District 1

District 2

John Lee

Incumbent Deanna Turner Jones

District 3

Three candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by incumbent Carrie Sutton

District 4

District 5

Tracy Pelt

Incumbent Susan Williams

District 6

Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Three candidates, including one incumbent, are seeking one seat on the nonpartisan five-member board.

Incumbent Lena Lloyd Simmons

Kristal Watts

Josh Ballard

Constitution Amendment

North Carolina voters will vote either "for" or "against" a constitutional amendment that reads: "Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this State."

