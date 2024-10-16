Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJDOY_0w8n4yqQ00

    (Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the campaign website for Marlando D. Pridgen.)

    Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina for the 2024 elections that will decide the president of the United States, governor of North Carolina and other federal, state and local races.

    Below are all the races that will appear on Cumberland County ballots, with candidates and races listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

    President and Vice President of the United States

    U.S. House of Representatives District 7

    Meet the candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 7

    U.S. House of Representatives District 9

    N.C. Governor

    Incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who is finishing his second term, is limited to two terms as governor.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina governor

    N.C. Lieutenant Governor

    Incumbent Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, is running for governor.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina lieutenant governor

    N.C. Attorney General

    Incumbent Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, is running for governor.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina attorney general

    N.C. Auditor

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina auditor

    N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of agriculture

    N.C. Commissioner of Insurance

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of insurance

    N.C. Commissioner of Labor

    Incumbent Josh Dobson, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of labor

    N.C. Secretary of State

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina secretary of state

    N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction

    Incumbent Catherine Truitt lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction

    N.C. Treasurer

    Incumbent Dale Folwell lost his bid for governor during the Republican primary.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina treasurer

    N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina Supreme Court

    N.C. Court of Appeals seats

    Seat 12

    Seat 14

    Seat 15

    Chris Freeman defeated incumbent Judge Hunter Murphy in the Republican primary.

    Meet the candidates for North Carolina Court of Appeals

    N.C. House of Representatives

    District 42

    Incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 43

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 44

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 45

    Read her responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    N.C. State Senate

    District 19

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 21

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14

    All three seats up for election on the Cumberland County District Court are unopposed.

    Seat 8

    Incumbent Judge Tiffany Marie Whitfield, Democratic Party

    Seat 9

    Incumbent Judge Lou Olivera, Democratic Party

    Seat 10

    Incumbent Judge Cull Jordan, Democratic Party

    Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2

    Three Democrats and three Republicans are running to fill three seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. Two of the seats are open because the incumbents, Republicans Michael Boose and Jimmy Keefe, aren't seeking reelection. The third seat is held by incumbent Toni Stewart.

    Cumberland County Register of Deeds

    Longtime Register of Deeds Lee Warren, a Democrat, did not file for reelection. Andra Brewington, a Democrat, is the only candidate on the ballot for the November general election.

    Cumberland County Board of Education

    Fifteen candidates, including five incumbents, are running for six seats on the nonpartisan nine-member Cumberland County Board of Education this year.

    Read more about the candidates for Districts 1-3 here , and read more about the candidates for Districts 4-6 here.

    District 1

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 2

    • John Lee
    • Incumbent Deanna Turner Jones

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 3

    Three candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by incumbent Carrie Sutton

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 4

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 5

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

    District 6

    Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire .

    Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

    Three candidates, including one incumbent, are seeking one seat on the nonpartisan five-member board.

    Constitution Amendment

    North Carolina voters will vote either "for" or "against" a constitutional amendment that reads: "Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this State."

    Read more about the amendment and what it would mean here.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    LINDA MOORE BUFFKIN
    1d ago
    I AM VOTING FOR PREDIDENT TRUMP AND VANCE FOR VICE PESIDENT
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy