Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the campaign website for Marlando D. Pridgen.)
Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina for the 2024 elections that will decide the president of the United States, governor of North Carolina and other federal, state and local races.
Below are all the races that will appear on Cumberland County ballots, with candidates and races listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.
President and Vice President of the United States
U.S. House of Representatives District 7
Meet the candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 7
U.S. House of Representatives District 9
N.C. Governor
Incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who is finishing his second term, is limited to two terms as governor.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina governor
N.C. Lieutenant Governor
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, is running for governor.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina lieutenant governor
N.C. Attorney General
Incumbent Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, is running for governor.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina attorney general
N.C. Auditor
Meet the candidates for North Carolina auditor
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture
Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of agriculture
N.C. Commissioner of Insurance
Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of insurance
N.C. Commissioner of Labor
Incumbent Josh Dobson, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina commissioner of labor
N.C. Secretary of State
Meet the candidates for North Carolina secretary of state
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction
Incumbent Catherine Truitt lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction
N.C. Treasurer
Incumbent Dale Folwell lost his bid for governor during the Republican primary.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina treasurer
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6
Meet the candidates for North Carolina Supreme Court
N.C. Court of Appeals seats
Seat 12
Seat 14
Seat 15
Chris Freeman defeated incumbent Judge Hunter Murphy in the Republican primary.
Meet the candidates for North Carolina Court of Appeals
N.C. House of Representatives
District 42
Incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 43
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 44
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 45
Read her responses to our candidate questionnaire.
N.C. State Senate
District 19
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 21
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14
All three seats up for election on the Cumberland County District Court are unopposed.
Seat 8
Incumbent Judge Tiffany Marie Whitfield, Democratic Party
Seat 9
Incumbent Judge Lou Olivera, Democratic Party
Seat 10
Incumbent Judge Cull Jordan, Democratic Party
Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2
Three Democrats and three Republicans are running to fill three seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. Two of the seats are open because the incumbents, Republicans Michael Boose and Jimmy Keefe, aren't seeking reelection. The third seat is held by incumbent Toni Stewart.
Cumberland County Register of Deeds
Longtime Register of Deeds Lee Warren, a Democrat, did not file for reelection. Andra Brewington, a Democrat, is the only candidate on the ballot for the November general election.
Cumberland County Board of Education
Fifteen candidates, including five incumbents, are running for six seats on the nonpartisan nine-member Cumberland County Board of Education this year.
Read more about the candidates for Districts 1-3 here , and read more about the candidates for Districts 4-6 here.
District 1
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 2
- John Lee
- Incumbent Deanna Turner Jones
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 3
Three candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by incumbent Carrie Sutton
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 4
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 5
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.
District 6
Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire .
Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Three candidates, including one incumbent, are seeking one seat on the nonpartisan five-member board.
Constitution Amendment
North Carolina voters will vote either "for" or "against" a constitutional amendment that reads: "Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this State."
Read more about the amendment and what it would mean here.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Here's every race on Cumberland County voters' ballots in the 2024 election