Opinion: Cumberland is right to punt on Fort Liberty location for E.E. Smith High School

E.E. Smith High School will not be going to Fort Liberty.

A new school will be built.

Where?

We don’t know yet.

That is where we are after the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 last week for a new school but against a plan to move it to where Stryker Golf Course is currently located. The county could be responsible for funding any new school. The commissioners’ decision Oct. 7, overrode the Cumberland County Board of Education, which had chosen the Fort Liberty golf course over other sites in a 5-3 vote in January.

School officials struck a conciliatory tone, as one would expect when the other party holds the purse strings. The two bodies will have to continue to work together to move anything forward.

Deanna Jones, chairwoman of the school board, said in a statement that the board was grateful to the commissioners for moving forward with building a new E.E. Smith.

“Our goal is to create a state-of-the-art, 21st-century facility that will address both the structural and educational limitations of the current building, including academics, extracurricular, and co-curricular activities,” Jones said. “We look forward to learning more about the next steps and collaborating closely with the Commissioners to advance this project. Additionally, we are excited to work with E.E. Smith alumni, staff, students, families, and the community-at-large as we honor the school’s proud tradition while preparing for a bright future.

“I am eager to engage with the full School Board to discuss this topic as we continue progressing through this process.”

Jones had voted against the move to Stryker, citing among other reasons that it would end E.E. Smith’s role as a neighborhood school.

I find Jones’ argument persuasive. Whatever one may say of the merits of the Fort Liberty move, no case could be made that busing students from the Seabrook-Broadell community 10 miles north up Murchison Road would maintain the same sense of neighborhood.

The commissioners, too, made solid points last week that a brand-new school can be an economic growth engine — something the struggling Murchison Road area could definitely use. That prospect would diminish with the Liberty move.

Commissioner Chairman Glenn Adams noted how new high schools boosted business and the community in the Jack Britt High School district in southwest Cumberland County and in Gray’s Creek in Hope Mills.

I can speak to the growth I see in the Jack Britt area, where my family lives. Some might even call it hyper-growth. There are new or expanding neighborhoods, new home-builds and an expanding commercial corridor on Rockfish Road. These include recently announced plans to build a Publix supermarket — directly across from the Harris Teeter, also built in the post-Britt High School boom.

The attraction for families to the area is evident. In the fall, it seems all available sports fields at the nearby elementary and middle schools are teeming with youngsters practicing and playing rec soccer and football.

Timeline for a new E.E. Smith is up in the air

The commissioners' decision is not without clouds.

One is a timeline. There is general agreement that the school should be built in the near term to replace one of the county’s oldest high schools. As Commissioner Jimmy Keefe noted, construction costs are only going to go up.

The school district officials had presented Fort Liberty as its only viable choice of eight sites considered. It looks like more talks between the commissioners and school officials lie in the future. Then I suppose we go from there.

Doug Carter of DEC Associates, the county’s financial adviser, recommended commissioners engage with “Cumberland County Schools to share the affordability information and get more information from them on costs, cash flow projections and timing,” according to a county news release. The goal is for the school system to “refine the planning model” and bring it back to the Board of Commissioners.

The board’s big decision on E.E. Smith comes in the heart of a political season with competitive races for the Board of Commissioners, with three Republicans and three Democrats, as well as the county Board of Education. We asked candidates on both bodies for their ideas on E.E. Smith in our election voting guide, so check it out.

The strong Golden Bull alumni community, which raised its voice mostly in opposition to moving the school, no doubt played a factor in some leaders’ decisions. No doubt the 2024 candidates are aware.

One of those school board candidates, former Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner, had an intriguing suggestion in her Q&A. Warner is running in District 4 against incumbent Donna Blackmon Vann.

She remembered when a new school was needed years ago.

“Our alumni and Massey Hill community were concerned that the legacy and identity would be lost of our alma mater,” she said. “The solution was to keep the school by using the building for Massey Hill Classical School. The new school was built with a new name, Douglas Byrd High School. ”

Warner said the current Smith building on Seabrook Road could became the early college presently located at Fayetteville State University (where there are two such colleges that are part of Cumberland County Schools). She noted that Ezekiel Ezra Smith, the school's namesake, was an early leader of what became FSU.

For various reasons, that may not be workable for E.E. Smith, or desirable for the school system and university. But since we seem to be starting anew on the search for a new home for Smith, all ideas are on the table.

