Districts 4-6 school board candidates weigh in on top issues facing Cumberland County Schools

Incumbents on the Cumberland County School Board will be running against some new faces in 2024. The seven candidates running to fill three of the six seats on the school board up for election will try to win the vote of Cumberland County residents in the Nov. 5 election.

The incumbents in Districts 4-6 all have at least one person challenging them. All school board races are nonpartisan.

Below are the candidates for District 4-6 in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Rebecca Pedigo

Rebecca Pedigo did not respond to emails or phone calls regarding The Fayetteville Observer's request for comment.

According to Pedigo's LinkedIn page, she is a youth development coordinator at Cumberland County Schools and has more than 10 years of experience teaching children and supporting adults with mental illness and developmental disabilities.

Donna Blackmon Vann

Incumbent Donna Blackmon Vann said last week that she has lived in Cumberland County for most of her life and has served on the school board for a decade. She has spent more than 31 years with Cumberland County Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal before Larry Lancaster won the election for the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and left the District 3 school board seat vacant in 2014.

Vann took over Lancaster's seat and is running to retain her position in 2024 with hopes of continuing her work on the board.

“We are on the rise. We are making progress. We are seeing those goals and visions finally come into focus and I really do not feel that my work is done," Vann said. "You look at the past three years and the forward progress we’re making, we’re not where we need to be, but we’re getting there."

Vann said she is qualified for the position based on her decades of experience in the school system and her passion for education.

“I want to know every in and out. I want to know what makes the whole educational system tick,” she said. "Children have missed some of the foundational learning. If we can get that foundation laid, then they can build upon it.”

Vann said her biggest concerns regarding the schools are the safety and security of the students, retention of teachers and ensuring an effective education for future generations.

“We look at now, but in education, we have to look at the future ... we can’t have that effective education without the safety,” she said.

Jackie Warner

Former Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner, a retired educator, is challenging Vann for her seat on the school board. She has lived in Cumberland County since moving to the area when she was a child.

Warner said her decision to run for school board arose after seeing how schools operated during her time as mayor. She lost the race for mayor in 2023 to former Hope Mills Commissioner Jessie Bellflowers.

"I started noticing discrepancies between the different schools I would visit, and I ... also noticed that not all schools were basically funded, what I felt like, was equally,” she said. “In the area where I live, where I went to school, and where my career was spent, there were, at that time, 13 low-performing schools. So, my concern was, why are we having so many schools not doing well?"

Warner said she is qualified for the board seat because she has worked and been involved in education her whole life. She said that she has been PTA president, met with booster clubs and has even managed a high school budget in her career as a principal.

“When I wasn’t reelected there had to be a reason. God had to have a purpose for me, and that’s when I said, 'What do I know best?'" she said.

Warner said the biggest issue facing the schools is the lack of parental involvement and the achievement gap throughout schools in the county.

"There’s a difference between the have and have not schools," Warner said. “Somebody's got to start taking a look at how we retain and recruit teachers ... how we fix the infrastructure of the facilities, and we’ve got to close that achievement gap.”

Tracy Pelt

Tracy Pelt, who is running for the District 5 seat, first moved to Cumberland County in 1998. Pelt is the leader of C2C Equipping Institute which offers a course teaching Christians how to become problem-solvers and "Lord's experts." She has also been on the Cumberland County Human Relations Committee and served in the Army from 1998 until 2011.

Pelt said she decided to run for school board after realizing students will become the leaders of our society.

"They’re going to be the ones that lead, they’re going to be the ones that service and supply this next generation that’s coming up,” she said. “Somebody's got to stand up and say, 'Hey, we got to take the lead today so that we can secure tomorrow.'”

Pelt said she believes the leadership skills she gained from teaching youth leadership through C2C Equipping Institute and her service in the military qualify her for the school board. She said she was awarded a Bronze Star in recognition of her exemplary performance and leadership in a combat environment during her time in the Army.

“I built a whole organization from the ground up while serving in Afghanistan, so I know how to work with people, I know how to get the resources," Pelt said. “It’s all about having the ability to have people on that board that say, 'We’re going to be able to work together,' and not everybody just try and push their own agenda ... I want to be able to bring that ability to unify and work towards the best interest of our students to the school board.”

Pelt stated that there are many issues the school board needs to address, including giving teachers autonomy in the classroom and giving classrooms access to resources. One issue Pelt said she was passionate about was the safety and security of faculty and students.

"I applaud this current board for the things they have done that relates to the physical security at schools, but I’m really passionate about protecting our students and that extends to the emotional, the mental and the psychological protection because you know that nothing happens in a vacuum …it’s layers upon layers of systemic issues,” she said. "The schools lack discipline and nobody's enforcing the policies that are meant to be in place."

Susan Williams

Incumbent Susan Williams has served on the school board for 12 years. Williams has lived in the county since 1980 after moving from the neighboring Sampson County, where she was born. Before being first elected to the school board, Williams and her husband taught in Cumberland County Schools for more than 30 years.

Williams said she is seeking reelection to her District 5 seat to continue moving in the right direction.

“We’re not done with what needs to be done," Williams said last week. "I want to try to help secure the future of not just what my grandchildren will see in this district, but what the children ... that I taught for all those years will be able to see.”

Williams said that despite the 32 years she taught in the Cumberland County Schools, her most important qualification is that she cares.

"I’m concerned, I’m passionate, I truly can listen to people and understand where they’re coming from,” she said. "I worked for incredible leaders when I was in the district. I learned so much from them about what our children need and how you go about getting it. I think that experience by know-how from the inside and the fact that I am willing to do whatever it takes to do to move the district forward is what makes me qualified.”

Williams said the most important issues facing the schools connect back to teachers playing a crucial role in the success and safety of their students.

"The teachers are the greatest factor that comes to students' success because they’re hands-on every day,” she said.

"Teachers are also a crucial part in providing a climate in the classroom where children do feel safe and secure and are able to learn because they know their voice is going to be heard there, too."

Terra B. Jordan

Terra B. Jordan, who has been teaching second grade on Fort Liberty since moving to Cumberland County in 2011, is running for the District 6 seat on the school board. Jordan has been a teacher for 28 years.

The Fort Liberty educator said she decided to run for the school board after a friend invited her to sit in on an Individualized Education Program meeting meant to discuss education needs and special education services for a student.

“The teacher was not able to really address the student's needs and to me that starts with the leadership of the superintendent, the principals and then the teachers because if you’re following those IEP guidelines then you should have data and things that you’re keeping on the student,” Jordan said. "I said, now is my time to find out … how I can address or help with making sure that the children that are coming behind (my children) have the quality education that they had when they were in the school system?”

Jordan said she is qualified for the school board because of her experience as a mentor and advocate in the school system.

"I have worked with the PTA where we have brought in money and did fundraisers where you have to do that budget … trying to figure out what can you do to make sure that our school has proper equipment in our school system,” she said. “I know the background for how to make sure our educational system not only is beginning with the end in mind but I know what they need to boost our schools' goals.”

Jordan said the biggest issue facing schools is students not having a healthy environment for learning.

"They do not feel safe in our environment, and we need to find out why. Is it because of bullying? Is it because of not being able to do the necessary things they need to do in the school system?” she said. "My philosophy is if the child can’t learn the way we teach then we must teach the way a child can learn."

Nathan Warfel

Incumbent Nathan Warfel has been serving on the school board for four years. Warfel was born in Wilmington and moved to Cumberland County when he was a child. He has worked as a public defender in the Cumberland County Public Defender's Office for the past 11 years.

Warfel said he originally decided to run for the school board during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has found that his law background provides a different perspective to a board dominated by those with backgrounds in education.

"I feel like I bring an objectiveness to those discussions," Warfel said. “I just felt like there was a need for my perspective on the board and somebody who isn’t from a teaching background who had a practical, contractual and even a lawyer's perspective on a lot of the things we confront in our meetings.”

Warfel said his law career qualifies him for his seat on the school board because it brought to his attention the impact that Cumberland County Schools has on children's lives. He said that before he was elected to the school board in 2020, he spent three years working as a court-appointed attorney in Cumberland County Juvenile Court.

“In my day job, I’m a public defender … three of those years I spent in juvenile court … that sort of brought my attention to a lot of the struggles that our young people are confronting in Cumberland County," Warfel said. "Just the effectiveness of Cumberland County Schools inserting themselves on the kids' lives and helping them bring a D up to a B in a certain class. The impact that that would have on some of these children that are struggling with life-related concerns that most children don’t have to deal with. Just being able to experience that and work within that system and work with some individuals that work in the social workers division of Cumberland County Schools really inspired me to want to have some sort of partnership with those people and work with them.”

Warfel said he hopes his reelection to the school board in 2024 will lead to the construction of a new building for E.E. Smith High School.

"It started out as an informal discussion between county and school officials, but it seemed like there was always issues that came up that prevented it from becoming a serious conversation, which is why, since I’ve been on the board, I’ve been trying to bring some finality to it," he said. “This new E.E. Smith High School (is) something that the alumni base deserves. If the county is able to find a piece of property within the county that they’re able to acquire and give us a time frame that’s within my lifetime, I would love to support another site for us to build that thing on. I’m just hoping that we’re able to get it done and at least come to an agreement while I’m still a board member.”

