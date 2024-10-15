Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Cumberland County employees are getting a one-time payment. Here's when and how much

    By Joseph Pierre, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nt6L7_0w7HWcR000

    (This story was updated to add clarifications.)

    More than 2,000 employees working for Cumberland County will receive a one-time stipend, officials announced Saturday.

    At Thursday's agenda session meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to include the stipend matter on the consent agenda for its Oct. 21 meeting.

    Based on the FY24 audit and the preliminary fund balance, County Manager Clarence Grier recommended the additional pay for county workers employed as of July 1, 2024, who remain active until the stipend is paid, according to a news release from the county. Grier did not recommend a cost-of-living adjustment in the FY24 budget because the county had completed the class and compensation study in October 2023.

    He said that as of Sept. 27, 2,008 employees met the criteria to receive the additional pay, according to the release.

    More: Is your North Carolina driver's license a Real ID? What to know before May 2025 deadline

    Grier recommended providing employee stipends in the following percentages based on an employee’s salary:

    • Employees earning $0 to $50,000 would receive a 5.25% stipend, meaning salaried employees who make $50,000 would receive $2,625.
    • Employees earning $50,000 to $100,000 would receive a 4% stipend, totaling $4,000 for those who make $100,000.
    • Employees earning $100,000 to $150,000 would receive a 3% stipend, totaling $4,500 for those who make $150,000.
    • Employees earning $150,000 to $200,000 would receive a 2.75% stipend, totaling $5,500 for those who make $200,000.
    • Employees earning more than $200,000 would receive a 2.5% stipend.

    Grier explained that the total cost of the one-time stipend, with salaries and benefits, would be $6,001,620 with a net cost of $5,021,531 to the county. The net cost factors in funds the county will receive from the state in reimbursements for portions of the stipend given to local social services and child support employees, according to Diane Rice, county spokeswoman.

    Grier recommended paying the stipends in the first paycheck in November, the release said.

    Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County employees are getting a one-time payment. Here's when and how much

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    BLACKMAN
    1d ago
    you read my mind. BULLSHIT! CHILD SUPPORT MONEY GOING TO THESE GROWN ASS PEOPLE! WHAT BOUT THE KIDS?
    Shanekia Hair
    1d ago
    bullshit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina Groom Shot And Killed Outside Wedding In Front Of Bride
    Wide Open Country22 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida10 days ago
    North Carolina father, 40, killed in front of his 3 young kids during road rage dispute with elderly man, 75
    New York Post2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Puerto Rico ‘most wanted’ homicide fugitive arrested in North Carolina
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Brothers, 9 and 7, Died with Mother and Her Fiancé After They Fled Flooded N.C. Home During Hurricane Helene
    People1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Democratic voter registration raises red flags for Harris
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy