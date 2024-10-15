Cumberland County employees are getting a one-time payment. Here's when and how much

(This story was updated to add clarifications.)

More than 2,000 employees working for Cumberland County will receive a one-time stipend, officials announced Saturday.

At Thursday's agenda session meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to include the stipend matter on the consent agenda for its Oct. 21 meeting.

Based on the FY24 audit and the preliminary fund balance, County Manager Clarence Grier recommended the additional pay for county workers employed as of July 1, 2024, who remain active until the stipend is paid, according to a news release from the county. Grier did not recommend a cost-of-living adjustment in the FY24 budget because the county had completed the class and compensation study in October 2023.

He said that as of Sept. 27, 2,008 employees met the criteria to receive the additional pay, according to the release.

Grier recommended providing employee stipends in the following percentages based on an employee’s salary:

Employees earning $0 to $50,000 would receive a 5.25% stipend, meaning salaried employees who make $50,000 would receive $2,625.

Employees earning $50,000 to $100,000 would receive a 4% stipend, totaling $4,000 for those who make $100,000.

Employees earning $100,000 to $150,000 would receive a 3% stipend, totaling $4,500 for those who make $150,000.

Employees earning $150,000 to $200,000 would receive a 2.75% stipend, totaling $5,500 for those who make $200,000.

Employees earning more than $200,000 would receive a 2.5% stipend.

Grier explained that the total cost of the one-time stipend, with salaries and benefits, would be $6,001,620 with a net cost of $5,021,531 to the county. The net cost factors in funds the county will receive from the state in reimbursements for portions of the stipend given to local social services and child support employees, according to Diane Rice, county spokeswoman.

Grier recommended paying the stipends in the first paycheck in November, the release said.

