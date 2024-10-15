Districts 1-3 school board candidates weigh in on top issues facing Cumberland County Schools

At least one Cumberland County Board of Education seat will have a new member, while incumbents in other seats have challengers for the Nov. 5 election.

All races are nonpartisan.

In District 1, which includes the E.E. Smith High School area, incumbent Alicia Jones Chisolm of Fayetteville will face Kathi Gibson and Mary Hales, both of Fayetteville.

In District 2, which includes the Seventy-First and Westover high school area, incumbent Deanna Turner Jones of Fayetteville will face John Lee of Fayetteville.

Carrie Sutton, who’s served on the board for 16 years, did not refile this year for the District 3 seat, which includes Terry Sanford and Westover high schools.

Fayetteville residents Delores T. Bell, Tom Hatch Jr. and Michael “Bryan” Moore will face off for Sutton's District 3 seat.

Below are the candidates for District 1-3 in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Kathi Gibson

Dr. Kathi Gibson is an education consultant who’s lived in Cumberland County for 25 years.

Gibson said her qualifications to serve on the board include serving as a district office administrator, principal and superintendent in North Carolina schools.

She’s also worked as an educational consultant for pre-kindergarten through college in eight states and the Philippines.

“My service and my desire for all students to be successful position me for a member of the Board of Education,” Gibson said.

Gibson said she decided to run for the Cumberland County Board of Education because Cumberland County Schools has the largest number of opportunity vouchers in the state.

North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarship program provides private school vouchers to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Gibson said that because of the number of vouchers issued in Cumberland County, “It is easy to surmise that parents may be concerned about the educational system in this county.”

“If we want to preserve public schools in Cumberland County, now is the time to act,” she said. “It is time for strong leadership in the Board of Education.”

Gibson said she thinks the most important issue facing Cumberland County Schools is preparing students for the next part of the 21st century.

“There are a myriad of educational needs that must be met,” she said. “Teacher recruitment and retention are critical, as is closing the achievement gap.”

Mary A. Hales

Dr. Mary A. Hales , 71, is a retired Cumberland County Schools administrator who was born and raised in Cumberland County.

Hales said that her qualifications include being a mental health counselor in a private psychiatric hospital before she became an educator working in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction once she became an educator.

She has also served as a member of the North Carolina Parent-Teacher Association Council and as the president of the Cumberland County Association of Principals and Assistant Principals for several years.

“I am community focused, compassionate and will communicate and collaborate with all stakeholders, particularly our parents, in an effective manner to accomplish goals,” she said.

Hales said she is dedicated to ensuring school safety, advocating for better pay for school employees and guaranteeing that all students stay in school, earn their diplomas and become productive citizens in our community.

“We are all part of the same team, but we must always prioritize the needs of our children, especially those with socio-economic disadvantages,” she said. “I am unwavering in my commitment to excellence.”

Hales said she decided to run for the school board because she believes it is time for a change in the system “that will produce increased success for all our students and educational personnel.”

“With over 30 years of public service and retiring as a principal, I still have a strong desire to serve them,” she said. “Serving them in the capacity of a Cumberland County School Board member would impose the greatest positive impact on all stakeholders. I want to continue my life’s work of advocating for and ensuring that our youth become contributing members of society. My own children went to school in District # 1, and my great-grandson is currently attending school in the Cumberland County School System. I am committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our children.”

Hales said providing adequate and equitable funding is the most important issue for Cumberland County Schools, but not the only issue.

“Funding that will provide for appropriate instructional resources as one size does not fit all, increased pay for educators, provide for the needs of our infrastructures to afford all students the opportunity to learn in an environment that is conducive to optimal learning, and funding that will ensure the safety and well-being of everyone,” she said.

Alicia Jones Chisolm

Alicia Jones Chisolm, 83, is a retired Army civilian who served as a supervisor of military personnel and is the District 1 incumbent.

She has lived in Cumberland County for 57 years, was first elected to the school board in 2008 and has served as its chair.

Chisolm said that she first ran for the Board of Education after community members asked her to.

She said she is running again because of her desire to continue to serve the local Board of Education, the children and school system employees.

Chisolm said her qualifications include 16 years of experience on the board, along with her "ability to work cohesively with all people."

She also has a master's degree in business administration.

Chisolm said she thinks the most important issue facing Cumberland County Schools is finances.

John Lee

Johnathaun “John” Lee is a local business owner who’s lived in Cumberland County for 10 years.

Lee said his qualifications include having “a higher authority, God, to answer to for my actions and integrity.”

He is also an educator and a scholar and said he possesses leadership skills developed by the military and corporate America and is a critical and independent thinker, a visionary and trained as an engineer and inventor to solve complex problems.

“Most importantly, I'm committed to (students') cause,” Lee said.

Lee said he decided to run for the Board of Education because he recognized the need for students to have a new and fresh voice to advocate on their behalf and also thinks the educational gap that exists in the community should be highlighted.

“I felt it a duty to be the change agent,” he said.

Lee said there isn’t one singular issue facing Cumberland County Schools.

“Cumberland County has several major concerns — one is the fear and the disconnect in understanding the desired student's archetype and the one that shows up,” he said. “This concern has teacher salary, family social and economic elements, politics, etc as tributaries.”

Deanna Turner Jones

Deanna Turner Jones, who currently serves as the board’s chair and is the District 2 incumbent, was first appointed to her seat in 2020 af ter the death of board member Porcha McMillan .

Jones, 61, is an Army veteran with 27 years of service and has lived in Cumberland County for 27 years.

She has also served as president of the Cumberland County District PTA and vice president of the Seventy-First High School PTA.

Jones said she is qualified to serve on the board because of her deep commitment to the success of students and the overall quality of education.

"Because of my military career longevity, I am able to serve the children and their families and my community for as long as it takes," she said. "Always advocating for public education is my mission."

Jones said she is running to serve on the Board of Education again because there is still more work to do. "I have the passion and the ability in making sure our children have a sound basic education according to (policy)" she said. "I am the voice for ones who feel they do not have a say and the ones who feel they are not being heard pertaining to their child’s education. Also, I am always transparent about school systems business."

Jones said student achievement, the safety and security of students and staff, and retaining and recruiting qualified teachers are important issues facing Cumberland County Schools.

Tom Hatch

Tom Hatch , soon to be 57, is a retired Cumberland County educator who’s lived in the county for 42 years.

Hatch’s qualifications include starting his teaching career in 1990 at Anne Chesnutt Junior High School, where he taught social studies while also coaching football and softball.

From 1995 to 1997, he taught social studies at South View High School and served as the school's athletic trainer for student-athletes and coaches. During that time, he also earned his master’s degree in history from Fayetteville State University in 1996 and was selected to attend FSU through the North Carolina Principal Fellow program in 1997, earning his master’s degree in school administration in 1999.

In April 1999, he was hired as an assistant principal at Reid Ross Classical School, where he served for six years and became principal of Anne Chesnutt Middle School in 2005, principal of Reid Ross Classical School in 2010 and principal of Terry Sanford High School in 2017.

After 32 years of service to Cumberland County Schools, Hatch retired in 2022 and has remained in the education field, serving as an interim principal and assistant principal at two other schools.

“My recent experiences in working with students, leading teachers and staff, and building meaningful community connections are crucial for the Board,” he said. “Having been directly involved in education, I understand the current challenges we face, and with my leadership and extensive experience, I am equipped to help guide our district in a positive direction.”

Hatch said he first wanted to be a teacher to transform the educational experience into one that was engaging and enjoyable for all learners.

“As time went on, I felt a calling to transition into the role of a school administrator, motivated by my aspiration to effect meaningful change in the lives of students, educators, parents, and the broader community that I cherished,” he said. “Today, I am seeking a position on the Board of Education, fueled by my unwavering passion for education and my deep-seated love of learning, with the intention of making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of students, teachers, parents, and the entire Cumberland County community.”

Hatch said one of the most pressing issues facing the school system centers around consistently disruptive students being allowed to re-enter the schools.

He said the school board must undertake a comprehensive and meticulous review of the Student Code of Conduct, with a particular emphasis on its application to student discipline.

“Furthermore, there is a pressing need for system-wide professional development initiatives that reinforce effective classroom management strategies,” Hatch said. “These strategies should focus on cultivating positive relationships, promoting engaging and meaningful learning experiences, all while upholding the standards of academic rigor that our students deserve.”

Bryan Moore

Bryan Moore, 49, is a real estate broker and investor who’s lived in Cumberland County for 48 years and also worked for US Foods for nine years.

Moore said his qualifications blend personal, professional and community experience and include more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, where he learned leadership, accountability and managing large teams and budgets.

More than 20 years in real estate has taught him strategic planning and long-term development, he said.

He’s also served as president of the Dogwood Festival Board and the Booster Club at Terry Sanford.

“These roles have given me a deep understanding of the needs of our students, teachers, and the community, and I’m committed to using that experience to make a positive impact on the Board,” Moore said.

Moore said he decided to run for the Board of Education because he is deeply invested in the success of children and the community.

“As a lifelong resident of Cumberland County, a father of two children in the public school system, and someone who has been involved in our schools and community for years, I see the challenges and opportunities firsthand,” Moore said. “I believe we need strong leadership that prioritizes the safety, education, and overall well-being of our students. I’m running to ensure that our schools are providing the highest quality education and resources to help every child succeed, while also fostering an environment where they can thrive both academically and personally.”

Moore said ensuring school safety while improving the quality of education are the top issues Cumberland County Schools faces.

“In today’s world, parents need to feel confident that their children are safe when they go to school,” he said. “That’s why I’m advocating for the creation of a dedicated school police force, modeled after Mecklenburg County’s approach, to ensure our schools are secure.

At the same time, we need to focus on enhancing academic outcomes by investing in textbooks, reducing excessive screen time, and promoting reading, writing, and interpersonal communication. We must also ensure that all extracurricular activities, from sports to the arts, are well-funded and accessible, so that every student, regardless of their interests, has the opportunity to grow and succeed.”

Delores T. Bell

Delores T. Bell retired from Cumberland County Schools in 2022 after nearly 22 years with the district.

She has lived in Cumberland County for 47 years.

Bell said she decided to run for the Board of Education because she thinks the school board needs some changes.

She said she is qualified to serve on the board because of more than two decades of working in the education field.

“I have worked with teachers and listened to what they need,” Bell said. “I have worked with the parents and listened to them. I have worked with good and bad administrators. I listen to everyone to see what all of them need to make sure all our students succeed.”

Bell said she thinks the most important issue Cumberland County Schools faces is maintaining and keeping its best teachers.

“Without teachers, who would teach our students?” she asked.

