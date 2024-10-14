Open in App
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Long-awaited burger chain opens in Hope Mills

    By Lizmary Evans, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dq1D_0w5wIair00

    HOPE MILLS — Cumberland County’s first Culver’s restaurant in Hope Mills and is set to hold its grand opening Monday, marking a new dining option for residents and joining the other 17 locations in North Carolina for the Wisconsin-based chain.

    Franchise owner Adrian Madsen said the 4,789-square-foot building at 3320 Camden Road in the Millstone Shopping Center will serve a variety of menu items, including butter burgers and frozen custard.

    The chain, which primarily operates in the Midwest, first opened in 1984.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu1iP_0w5wIair00

    "If you've never gone inside and sat down in a Culver's dining room, then you haven't experienced Culver's," Madsen said recently.

    Madsen said that after retiring from an Army career that began in 1991, he reflected on the many places he'd been stationed, noting it was in Colorado where he first ate at a Culver's. He said his family often sought out Culver's, appreciating the restaurant's clean, family-friendly atmosphere.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuW1D_0w5wIair00

    Previous coverage: Here's a look at the residential, commercial and industrial projects underway in Hope Mills

    Madsen said that he moved his family from Virginia to North Carolina to realize his dream of opening a Culver's. He said he intends to hire local high school students and has several teenage employees currently in training for the grand opening. With his daughter, Caroline, now a teenager, Madsen said he is optimistic about this generation's potential and is eager to support their first steps into the workforce.

    Culver's menu features a range of classic American items like burgers, fries and cheese curds. The restaurant is well-known for its fresh frozen custard sundaes and custard cups, called concrete mixers, which combine custard with various mix-ins, according to the company's website .

    Prices range from a butter burger for $4 to a chicken cashew salad for $9.

    The details

    Address: 3320 Camden Road in Hope Mills

    Hours of operation: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    The Hope Mills Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m Monday.

    Menu: Burgers, fries, cheese curds, salads, sandwiches, seafood, soups and custards.

    On the web: culvers.com

    Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Long-awaited burger chain opens in Hope Mills

    patriot fett
    1d ago
    it was delicious and worth the wait in line on opening day
    Rilly_Nun_Ya
    1d ago
    We have one in Kernersville NC eveyone was so excited! It sucks🤮
