Board asks: What's being done to raise test scores of Cumberland County minority students?

Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly’s contract was renewed by the Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday night in a 5-4 split vote that prompted discussions about test scores of minority students.

Board member Donna Vann made the motion to renew Connelly's contract until 2027, and board Vice Chair Nathan Warfel seconded it. The motion was also supported by board members Alicia Chisolm, Greg West and Susan Williams.

Board Chairwoman Deanna Jones and board members Jacquelyn Brown, Judy Musgrave and Carrie Sutton voted against the motion. The same members voted 5-4 on renewing the superintendent’s cabinet staff contracts through 2027.

Connelly said the cabinet works hard and has been intentional about supporting and developing Cumberland County Schools staff to become district leaders.

He said their work on implementing the district’s strategic plan is appreciated.

Board members give reasons for how they voted

West said that during his time on the board, there have been three superintendents, and he supports Connelly and his team and wants to give them time to oversee the district’s strategic plan.

Connelly was hired by the district in 2018.

Jones said that while she understands the complexities of the superintendent’s role, she did not think that extending Connelly’s contract is in the best interest of the district.

“Our district is currently facing significant financial challenges such as declining enrollment, budget cuts and increased operating costs,” Jones said.

Jones said the board’s primary focus should be providing students with the best possible education.

Brown said she sees every student as her own child, every faculty member as her coworker and every parent as her neighbor.

She said her vote was based on her listening to constituent concerns about district finances.

“I’m making my vote as a statement to say, 'I am listening to you. I am your voice, and I hear you,'” she said.

Concerns about minority students' proficiency levels

Vann said that the board gave Connelly a distinguished rating for his job performance in his recent evaluation.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job, and at this time, I feel like extending his contract for one year would be the thing to do,” Vann said.

She said student performance ratings have grown, the district has reduced its low-performing schools, and Connelly is North Carolina’s state s uperintendent of the year.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction analyzes school districts’ end-of-course and end-of-grade test scores, graduation rates, American College Testing scores and other areas annually to determine a district's accountability rating.

Cumberland County Schools announced last month that it removed 17 schools from the state's low-performing list during the 2023-2024 school year.

In the 2022-2023 school year, 27 CCS schools were identified as low-performing.

DPI also analyzes student proficienc y based on test scores in math, reading and science, with Cumberland County Schools having a 50.9% proficiency level in 2023-2024.

Sutton said that her vote was not personal and that during the 16 years she’s served on the board, she’s always voted in the interest of the children the district serves.

She said she is worried that there is a 24% learning gap between minority children and other subgroups.

“I just don’t feel good about continuing down the path that we’re on, and I do think that we need to look at additional changes within the district,” Sutton said.

Musgrave said she is also not satisfied with the test scores of Black students and said she’s heard from constituents who were dissatisfied with the district’s leadership performance.

Warfel said that when the board discussed Connelly’s contract last year, Warfel requested specific metrics for this year’s evaluation.

“There were improvements in almost every category,” Warfel said. “We're still not where we want to be, but I think we’re getting close, and I think we’re on the right path.”

The district's news release last month stated that the state's accountability rating shows 84.1% of CCS schools met or exceeded growth expectations during the 2023-2024 school year.

Blaming the pandemic?

Vann said she thinks the district has made gains over the past three years in its achievement gaps.

She said the district started having low-performing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic when children were home.

“Our children, they needed to be in school and we need to remember that since they’ve gotten back in school, they have made consistent gains every year,” Vann said. “That pandemic was not Dr. Connelly’s fault. It was not anybody on this board’s fault.”

Vann told Connelly and the cabinet that she appreciated the work they’ve done the past three years.

Musgrave said the pandemic was nationwide, and other districts are faring better than Cumberland County Schools.

She said the 25% achievement gap for Black students is not acceptable.

“As long as these children are where they are, we’re not making any progress, and that’s the way I see it,” Musgrave said.

Sutton agreed with Musgrave. She said that before the pandemic, the district was at a 54% proficiency level, and is still at that level after the pandemic subsided.

“We can’t continue to use the pandemic as the reason for not serving this population of children,” Sutton said. “These children deserve to learn just like any other child.”

Warfel said he’s researched the problem and doesn’t think the matter is a funding issue. He said that in reviewing board agendas from the past four years, Connelly has made steps and attempts to address the issues.

“I haven’t heard anything from the individuals on this board that have a concern ... as to a possible alternative that we should be trying,” he said. “With that being the case and with us seemingly doing everything that the cabinet can try to address this issue, I don’t see how we can say that we’re intentionally leaving any students behind in this county.”

Chisolm said that while she is not satisfied with where the district is, she thinks improvements are being made.

“I don’t believe that you can get people to work harder and better at that job by constantly beating them on their head and telling them that they’re not doing anything, nothing is right, everything is wrong,” Chisolm said. “I believe that we have an excellent staff throughout the school system.”

Prioritizing children

Chisolm said she is concerned for all children, not just those in the minority.

“You will never hear me say one particular race, because I love all children,” she said. “They all are innocent young people that we have a responsibility for.”

Musgrave, who is a former teacher, said she is always concerned about teacher needs, but children are the board’s No. 1 responsibility.

She agreed that Connelly can’t be blamed for everything, because the board hired Connelly and is responsible for keeping him on track.

Brown said that she thinks Connelly has done “a wonderful job,” but thinks every district needs good teachers for growth.

Connelly’s responsibility is working with principals and teachers and ensuring they work hard and smarter for children, Musgrave said.

“If we’re working as hard as we can and we’re not making the mark, then we have to go back and regroup,” Musgrave said.

Jones said she thinks more needs to be done to reach out to the district’s Black students and subgroups like students with disabilities, those for whom English is a second language or those who are homeless or in foster care.

She agreed with Musgrave that the achievement gaps predated the pandemic.

“What are we doing for those kids to make them more proficient? We need to work on it," Jones said.

"No, we’re not perfect people, but we need to start working harder on what we need to do to bring these babies up.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Board asks: What's being done to raise test scores of Cumberland County minority students?